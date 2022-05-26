Vinai Kumar Saxena sworn in as new Delhi LG
NEW DELHI: Vinai Kumar Saxena, former chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) government, took oath as the national capital’s 22nd Lieutenant Governor on Thursday, over a week after his predecessor Anil Baijal resigned citing personal reasons.
Saxena, 64, is the first from non-bureaucratic and non-defence background to be appointed Delhi LG. He was sworn in as the new LG at a simiple ceremony at Raj Niwas by the chief justice of Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers attended the ceremony. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Sahib Singh, leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLAs from BJP and AAP also attended the meeting. Chief secretary Naresh Kumar and top bureaucrats of the Delhi government also joined the event.
Saxena worked in the private sector for three decades before heading the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) of the central government for six years.
Baijal, who headed Delhi’s government for at least five years and four months had confrontation with the AAP government on many occasions including the doorstep delivery of ration, CCTV cameras installation, and appointment of special public prosecutors.
Saxena assumes office at a time when the city’s elected government and the Centre are locked in a battle over delayed municipal polls. Saxena will directly oversee issues related to land, services, police and law and order, which come under the purview of the LG and not the city’s elected representatives. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, implemented last year, gives primacy to the LG over the elected government in the city.
Saxena will also have to look into filling thousands of vacancies in various government departments, recruitment in most of which got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He will also have to consider the new excise policy 2022-23 which is likely to be submitted to him soon for consideration by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
Finance minister Suresh Khanna presents first budget of Yogi govt 2.0
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Friday presented the first budget of the Yogi Adityanath government in its second term in the Legislative Assembly. Read here for live updates of the Budget The FM proposed a provision of ₹523.34 crore for the implementation of the scheme in Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Agra, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj for the safety of women under the Safe City scheme.
CBI raids Jharkhand Cong working president Bandhu Tirkey in court-ordered probe
The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting raids at residences of former Jharkhand sports minister Bandhu Tirkey in connection with financial irregularities in conducting the 34th National Games in 2011, people aware of the development said. Tirkey, who joined the Congress in 2020 and was appointed as working president of Jharkhand Congress last year, is in national capital Delhi for party meetings, an aide in his office said.
ED conducts searches at premises linked to Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at about seven places in Mumbai, Pune and Ratnagiri district's Dapoli linked to a close confidant of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab. Parab was under ED scanner ever since dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, the prime accused in Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, alleged that Anil Parab was among the recipients of bribes.
BJP to attend Nitish Kumar’s all-party meet on caste census
The Bharatiya Janata Party will attend an all-party meeting Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has convened on June 1 to discuss the modalities for a state-level caste census even as it has faced criticism from its ruling National Democratic Alliance allies for trying to stall the exercise. On May 10, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav threatened to hold a foot march from Patna to Delhi in case the census is not conducted.
World Economic Forum meet: IKEA to open store in Bengaluru in June
Bengaluru might soon get an IKEA store in June this year. Swedish furniture retailer IKEA would open its flagship store in Bengaluru in June. CEO of Ingka Group, of which IKEA is a part, Jesper Brodin on Wednesday met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum Meet in Davos, Switzerland, and held discussions in the backdrop of the store-opening.
