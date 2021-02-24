Visiting Delhi? Travellers from these 5 states need to carry negative Covid-19 report
As Covid-19 cases in India soar prompting fear of a second wave across the country, several states have made it mandatory for passengers to bring along negative test reports of the viral disease. On Wednesday, travellers from five states were asked to carry negative RT-PCR test report for entering Delhi between February 26 and March 15, news agency ANI reported.
Here’s a list of five states from where travellers need negative Covid-19 report to enter the national capital:
Maharashtra: The western state has witnessed a sudden spike in infections in the past few days with nearly 7,000 being reported daily. While Mumbai continues to contribute the maximum numbers of cases, the state’s Amravati district, which is among the highest contributors, is under a seven-day lockdown that began on February 22.
Kerala: The state has been reporting the second-highest daily Covid-19 cases in the country. As of Tuesday, there were 54,665 Covid-19 cases in the southern state with 4,034 infections reported between Monday and Tuesday morning.
Chhattisgarh: With the addition of 274 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, the tally in Chhattisgarh has gone up to 3,11,433, while the toll increased to 3,809.
Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh reported 248 fresh coronavirus disease cases, taking its tally to 259,969, while one more fatality pushed the toll to 3,855, state health department officials said on Tuesday.
Punjab: Cases in the northern states have also witnessed a sudden spike taking the total tally past 170,180. There are 3,295 active cases in Punjab.
Several other states have also made it compulsory for visitors to show the Covid-19 test report if they are coming from areas reporting a high number of cases.
The central government has asked theses states to step up the Covid-19 vaccination drive and said it has sent teams to places where the cases of the disease are on the rise.
