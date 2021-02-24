IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Visiting Delhi? Travellers from these 5 states need to carry negative Covid-19 report
A BMC health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a woman for the Covid-19 test at Dharavi, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
A BMC health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a woman for the Covid-19 test at Dharavi, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Visiting Delhi? Travellers from these 5 states need to carry negative Covid-19 report

The central government has asked theses states to step up the Covid-19 vaccination drive and said it has sent teams to places where the cases of the disease are on the rise.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:39 AM IST

As Covid-19 cases in India soar prompting fear of a second wave across the country, several states have made it mandatory for passengers to bring along negative test reports of the viral disease. On Wednesday, travellers from five states were asked to carry negative RT-PCR test report for entering Delhi between February 26 and March 15, news agency ANI reported. 

Here’s a list of five states from where travellers need negative Covid-19 report to enter the national capital:

Maharashtra: The western state has witnessed a sudden spike in infections in the past few days with nearly 7,000 being reported daily. While Mumbai continues to contribute the maximum numbers of cases, the state’s Amravati district, which is among the highest contributors, is under a seven-day lockdown that began on February 22.

Kerala: The state has been reporting the second-highest daily Covid-19 cases in the country. As of Tuesday, there were 54,665 Covid-19 cases in the southern state with 4,034 infections reported between Monday and Tuesday morning.

Chhattisgarh: With the addition of 274 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, the tally in Chhattisgarh has gone up to 3,11,433, while the toll increased to 3,809. 

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh reported 248 fresh coronavirus disease cases, taking its tally to 259,969, while one more fatality pushed the toll to 3,855, state health department officials said on Tuesday.

Punjab: Cases in the northern states have also witnessed a sudden spike taking the total tally past 170,180. There are 3,295 active cases in Punjab. 

Several other states have also made it compulsory for visitors to show the Covid-19 test report if they are coming from areas reporting a high number of cases. 

The central government has asked theses states to step up the Covid-19 vaccination drive and said it has sent teams to places where the cases of the disease are on the rise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Close
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi to make negative RT-PCR test must for passengers from 5 states

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:45 AM IST
The decision was taken by Delhi Disaster Management Authority this week in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Chhattisgarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a woman for the Covid-19 test at Dharavi, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
A BMC health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a woman for the Covid-19 test at Dharavi, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Visiting Delhi? Travellers from these 5 states need to carry -ve Covid-19 report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The central government has asked theses states to step up the Covid-19 vaccination drive and said it has sent teams to places where the cases of the disease are on the rise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has recorded a steady rise in active cases of the coronavirus disease over the past few days with a surge in daily infections in five states, sparking fears of a second wave.(PTI)
India has recorded a steady rise in active cases of the coronavirus disease over the past few days with a surge in daily infections in five states, sparking fears of a second wave.(PTI)
india news

Travellers from 5 states need negative Covid report to enter Delhi till March 15

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Along with Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have also seen a surge in daily cases, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
delhi news

Delhi: Policy for doorstep delivery of ration notified

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:16 AM IST
A government official said that people will have to specifically give consent for inclusion in the scheme. The registration process will be rolled out in a week
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of protesting farmers at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (File photo)
A group of protesting farmers at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (File photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Multiple Delhi borders remain closed for traffic

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:43 AM IST
For commuters coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border has been closed. Traffic police have advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni and Apsara borders. Commuters can also take the Chilla border route
READ FULL STORY
Close
The weatherman said minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 12 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
The weatherman said minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 12 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi’s air quality poor, temperature higher than normal

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:18 AM IST
IMD has forecast that the pollution levels are likely to remain in the poor zone in the next two days and the temperatures are expected to remain higher than normal, and hover around 31-32 degrees Celsius
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police launched the special drive about 20 days ago to take strict action against all kinds of liquor smuggling, bootlegging and illicit distillation of liquor in Ludhiana as part of the statewide directive from the Punjab director general of police.(PTI)
The police launched the special drive about 20 days ago to take strict action against all kinds of liquor smuggling, bootlegging and illicit distillation of liquor in Ludhiana as part of the statewide directive from the Punjab director general of police.(PTI)
delhi news

Lift the iron curtain at Delhi’s liquor vends

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Residents jostle in front of window grilles that increase the taboo around drinking and make alcohol-buying unsafe and unpleasant
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of opposition and AAP councillor Prem Kumar Chauhan alleged that there were irregularities in payment of scholarships to SC/ST students of SDMC schools between the financial year 2013-14 and 2018-19.(HT Photo)
Leader of opposition and AAP councillor Prem Kumar Chauhan alleged that there were irregularities in payment of scholarships to SC/ST students of SDMC schools between the financial year 2013-14 and 2018-19.(HT Photo)
delhi news

AAP alleges scam in SDMC schools

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:16 AM IST
AAP councillors alleged a “scholarship scam” by the civic body and demanded an investigation in the matter, apart from an explanation from the House on the issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the interrogation, Shamshad disclosed that he is a life convict in the 2010 Dhaula Kuan gang-rape case. (Representative Image)(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
During the interrogation, Shamshad disclosed that he is a life convict in the 2010 Dhaula Kuan gang-rape case. (Representative Image)(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
delhi news

Rape convict on parole nabbed for ATM break-ins

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:59 AM IST
Shamshad alias Khutkan, a resident of Faridabad, was arrested on Monday from near the Gokalpuri Metro station when he arrived there to meet his associate. Shamshad allegedly fired at the police party during his attempt to flee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi forest dept conducts workshop for road owning agencies

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:50 PM IST
The Delhi forest department on Tuesday conducted a workshop for the road owning and construction agencies of the city to educate them on ways to preserve the ecology of an area while undertaking digging and construction activities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Kejriwal lauds AAP’s performance in Gujarat municipal polls

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday pitched the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the key political alternative in Gujarat, with his party winning 27 seats in municipal polls in the western state, which is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Dhaula Kuan gang-rape convict held for 12 ATM break-ins he committed while out on Covid parole

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:46 PM IST
A 34-year-old man convicted in the infamous 2010 Dhaula Kuan gang-rape case was arrested for 12 ATM break-in thefts that he had allegedly committed along with his associates in December and January, while being out on parole, police said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Minto bridge underpass lies at the key traffic junction of Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg and Swami Vivekananda Marg (formerly Minto Road) and leads to Connaught Place on one side and New Delhi station, Old Delhi and Daryaganj on the other.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
The Minto bridge underpass lies at the key traffic junction of Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg and Swami Vivekananda Marg (formerly Minto Road) and leads to Connaught Place on one side and New Delhi station, Old Delhi and Daryaganj on the other.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

New push for plan to rid Minto Bridge of flooding

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:30 AM IST
The plan has been delayed because at least two tenders floated by the public works department (PWD) to appoint a consultant for the project received a poor response, forcing the agency to call for fresh bids this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The makeshift structure was set up by locals on the central verge of the main road in Chandni Chowk on Thursday. (Representative Image)(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
The makeshift structure was set up by locals on the central verge of the main road in Chandni Chowk on Thursday. (Representative Image)(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

All parties agree to support proposal to save new Chandni Chowk Hanuman temple

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:07 AM IST
The decision was taken in an all-party meeting called by north corporation mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) had also made arrangements to ensure that the tests are conducted in a smooth manner.(AP Photo)
Delhi airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) had also made arrangements to ensure that the tests are conducted in a smooth manner.(AP Photo)
delhi news

Five flyers Covid positive at Delhi airport on Day One of new testing norms

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:11 AM IST
According to the standard operating procedure (SOP) given by the ministry of health and family welfare on February 17, passengers from these high-risk countries will have to get their RT-PCR tests done at the airport before proceeding to home quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP