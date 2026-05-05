New Delhi, The MCD's preliminary investigation has found that the residential building in the Vivek Vihar fire incident may have had deviations from sanctioned building plans and safety norms, officials said on Tuesday.

Vivek Vihar fire: MCD probe finds building lacked completion certificate, possibly deviated from plan

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Nine people, including a toddler, died in the fire at the four-storey building on Sunday.

According to a senior official familiar with the matter, the application for the building layout was approved in September 2013, and it did not have a completion certificate.

"The building did not have a completion certificate. We can't ascertain what changes were made to the building during construction if the completion certificate is not issued," a senior MCD official said.

According to officials, the original plan for the property may have sanctioned the construction of four units on a plot measuring 532 square metres. The investigation is still underway, and details are yet to be ascertained.

They said B-Block in Vivek Vihar used to be under the jurisdiction of Shahdara South Zone of East Delhi in the erstwhile Eastern Delhi Municipal Corporation, but after integration, this ward has now moved to Shahdara North Zone.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the Unified Building Bye-Laws and provisions of the Master Plan for Delhi 2021/2026, the residential plot in question falls under the category of "above 250 to 750 sqm", where up to six dwelling units may be permissible, subject to compliance with norms, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the Unified Building Bye-Laws and provisions of the Master Plan for Delhi 2021/2026, the residential plot in question falls under the category of "above 250 to 750 sqm", where up to six dwelling units may be permissible, subject to compliance with norms, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "It is likely that more than six units were constructed on the roughly 670 sq metre plot," another official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is likely that more than six units were constructed on the roughly 670 sq metre plot," another official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials further said that grills installed along the rear side of the building appeared to have blocked escape routes, which may have affected rescue efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials further said that grills installed along the rear side of the building appeared to have blocked escape routes, which may have affected rescue efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Open balconies are mandated under the UUBL 2016 to remain unenclosed to qualify for exemption from Floor Area Ratio calculations. These spaces must remain open on at least one side to ensure ventilation and emergency access which was not the case here," an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Open balconies are mandated under the UUBL 2016 to remain unenclosed to qualify for exemption from Floor Area Ratio calculations. These spaces must remain open on at least one side to ensure ventilation and emergency access which was not the case here," an official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the matter was under investigation and all aspects were being examined.

"It is true that the building had installed grills for protection; the investigation is still ongoing; strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for this incident," he said, adding: "Residents should be aware of safety precautions, and we are conducting a full inquiry into the incident."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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