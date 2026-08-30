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W Delhi: 3 arrested for robbing bizman’s employee of 4.3L

Three people were arrested for allegedly robbing an employee of a businessman of around ₹5 lakh at gunpoint in west Delhi’s Mianwali Nagar, police said on Saturday

Published on: Aug 30, 2026, 08:05:00 IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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Three people were arrested for allegedly robbing an employee of a businessman of around 5 lakh at gunpoint in west Delhi’s Mianwali Nagar, police said on Saturday.

The robbed cash was recovered following the arrests, police said.
The robbed cash was recovered following the arrests, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (outer) Vikram Singh said that on Thursday, the Paschim Vihar west police station received a call from a man, who reported that two of his employees carrying cash were robbed of around 5 lakh by a man and a woman at gunpoint near Inder Enclave.

Police registered a case under Section 309 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation, DCP Singh said.

Police said, during the investigation, Mahavir, one of the employees carrying the cash, was questioned. He stated that he had collected a total of 4.33 lakh along with another worker, Naresh, 45.

Mahavir stated that while they were travelling on a motorcycle, Naresh told him that his motorcycle was parked at Bhera Enclave and asked him to drop him there. Mahavir dropped Naresh and proceeded towards Inder Enclave, DCP Singh said.

“When Mahavir reached NS Road in Mianwali Nagar, a man and a woman, who were riding a motorcycle, allegedly approached him from behind and stopped him. The bike rider started a scuffle with him, while the woman took the cash kept in the side storage box. Thereafter, the duo fled with the cash,” said Singh.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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