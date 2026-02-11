W Delhi: Boy stabbed to death by 2 minors

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by two minor boys ages 16 and 17 following an altercation over their personal enmity in west Delhi’s Khyala on Monday, said police on Tuesday. Police said a case of murder was registered at the Khyala police station and the two boys were apprehended.

Police said a case of murder was registered at the Khyala police station and the two boys were apprehended.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar said that on Monday at about 8.45 pm, the police station received a call regarding a stabbing incident in an open space near C-block community centre, Khyala. A police team reached there and found an injured minor boy.

“He was rushed to Guru Govind Singh hospital, where he succumbed to his stab wounds during treatment. The boy was stabbed in his stomach. His father is a tailor and has two siblings. During the investigation, we identified the two alleged juvenile accused and apprehended them. They told us about having a quarrel with the deceased during which one of them stabbed him,” added the DCP.

There were allegations that the victim and the alleged accused belonged to different communities, said police, however, the DCP denied the same.

Police said the boys were produced before a juvenile justice board and later sent to a correction home for boys.