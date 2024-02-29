War of letters between Delhi’s LG and Kejriwal intensifies

The war of words between lieutenant governor VK Saxena and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the implementation of the one-time settlement scheme for unpaid water bills intensified on Thursday. Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Speaking about a resolution moved by AAP chief whip Dilip Pandey demanding the reinstatement of civil defence volunteers sacked in November 2023, Kejriwal referred to the LG’s letter in the Assembly on Thursday and said that his “government must be doing something right to have won three consecutive elections”. He also termed the language used by the LG in his letter “inappropriate”.

“No matter what differences we have... this language is not appropriate coming from LG. The LG has written, ‘...your government has done nothing substantial for the development of Delhi.’ We must be doing something good for Delhi that our government has secured victory in three elections consecutively, whereas your security deposits were getting forfeited. The LG has used such derogatory language throughout this letter. I believe that our differences should not be reflected in our language,” the CM said.

In an open letter to CM, Saxena on Wednesday said he had no role in the approval of schemes under the water, finance and urban development departments — as these come directly under the Delhi government — and refuted the allegations that he has been preventing the one-time settlement scheme from being implemented.

In a detailed response to the LG’s letter on Thursday, Kejriwal said that he discussed the scheme with the LG a few times. “I have discussed this with you more than once... all power over officers is exercised by you by control over services and vigilance... This is why I brought the matter to you as matters of public interest are being held up by officers,” wrote Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the LG wrote a second letter to the CM on Thursday. Referring to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including Kejriwal’s past statements against him, Saxena said that he has always underlined the importance of propriety and desisting from intemperate language. “I have always urged you to work together for the benefit of the people of Delhi rather than indulging in petty politicking. Having said that, I would like to say that I am pained, that you were pained,” LG said in the letter.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha moved a censure motion against the LG’s letter in the Delhi assembly on Thursday which led to a discussion on the matter. AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “Development projects in Delhi are being halted deliberately to thwart the Kejriwal government. If the Delhi government has full control of all transferred subjects, then why did the Central government bring a new Amendment Bill to take Delhi’s control?”

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said if AAP does not have evidence of LG stalling the Delhi Jal Board scheme, then they should apologise to the LG. “In his letter, LG mentioned that water bills for 1,000,000 people in Delhi have been incorrect. Even Kejriwal has accepted this fact. If LG has issued any orders or made notes on file to stop the one-time settlement scheme, it should be presented in the House. Those who make serious accusations without evidence should apologise in the Assembly. Later Bharadwaj admitted that the government had no evidence against the LG,” said Bidhuri.