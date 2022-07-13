Was principal appointed in sync with UGC rules? Teacher in letter
- HT has seen an email that Narain wrote to the college’s governing body, seeking clarity on the procedures adopted by the body to appoint Varghese.
Nandita Narain, who teaches mathematics at St Stephen’s College and is also a member of the institution’s governing body, has raised questions on the procedures that were adopted for the appointment and the re-appointment of John Varghese as the principal of the college.
HT has seen an email that Narain wrote to the college’s governing body, seeking clarity on the procedures adopted by the body to appoint Varghese. A copy of the email was also marked to the vice-chancellor and registrar of Delhi University.
In her email to the chairman of the body, Narain also raised the issue of initiation of legal proceedings in the matter pertaining to admission to the college through CUET. She said that the initiation of legal proceedings in the matter of admissions without the prior approval of the governing body was a violation of the college’s constitution.
Narain also said that no regular meeting of the governing body had taken place since December 18.
DU registrar Vikas Gupta said that the re-appointment of principals for a second term was subject to UGC regulations. Gupta said that the university had given a second term to several college principals in line with the modalities outlined in the UGC regulations, 2018.
“If a principal wants to continue for a second term, he has to follow the provisions contained in the UGC regulation 2018 wherein the procedure for appointment to a second term has been explained. A three-member committee has to be constituted for the continuation of the term. As far as the appointment of John Varghese for a second term is concerned, the varsity will have to check with the college branch to see if the procedures were followed,” said Gupta.
Governing body chairman PC Singh did not respond to an email seeking comments. College principal John Varghese could not be contacted for his comment as calls, a text message, and an email sent to him remained unanswered.
-
Delhi govt reviews booster doses given across city districts
The Delhi health department on Tuesday reviewed the administration of booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across the districts in the city with officials pointing out that north and east districts had the lowest coverage while west and New Delhi districts gave the maximum shots. According to the Delhi government data, 81,055 precautionary doses have been administered in north Delhi and 123,589 people were given the booster shots in east Delhi.
-
‘Over 5K students given free CUET prep classes’
More than 5,000 students in Delhi government schools have been provided free preparatory classes for the Common Universtiy Entrance Test (CUET), deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. Individual mock tests were designed for each stream- arts, science and commerce, he said. As part of entrance preparation support, the Delhi government created special centres for the preparation of commerce and science subjects. For humanities, preparation was provided in the schools.
-
Delhi asks top court to form 5-member panel to hear tussle over services
The Delhi government on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to constitute a five-judge bench to decide whether the Centre or Delhi's elected government has the power to transfer and appoint bureaucrats in the Capital. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party government, made the request before the CJI, saying the issue required an urgent hearing. Justice Ramana, however, did not specify any date of hearing.
-
Sharjeel resisted search by convicts, jailors at Tihar last month: Officials
A jailor and several convicts in the Tihar prison complex entered inmate Sharjeel Imam's cell to conduct a search on June 30 during which Imam and others resisted the inspection, but were not assaulted, said officials aware of an internal inquiry. Wardens and convicts assaulted Imam on June 30, his lawyer said in court on July 4.
-
Uniform fee for Delhi’s eateries; North, East to feel pinch
Eating out is set to get costlier in north and east Delhi, with the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi bringing in a uniform health trade licence fee -- a tax levied on restaurants, hotels, dhabas and banquet halls by the civic body -- from July 1, 2022. The east civic body had a different method to calculate the fee, but rates still came out to be a pittance compared to SDMC areas.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics