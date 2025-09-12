Waste plastic material to be used in road works across Capital

New DelhiIn a significant move aimed at green infrastructure and sustainable urban governance, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a new directive mandating that arterial roads across the city be built or repaired using polymer modified bitumen. For the public, this will result in roads that are less prone to potholes,” said PWD minister Parvesh Verma. (Hindustan Times)

The order, issued last week states that all road works under PWD will henceforth be using polymer modified bitumen in place of normal viscosity grade bitumen. Officials said that with frequent road repair work being needed across various stretches, this move is aimed at improving the strength of roads.

“Plastic or polymer will be used in road construction and repair work. This will enhance the durability of roads which will not require frequent repairs, and may also eventually help reduce and recycle the plastic waste generated in the city. For the public, this will result in roads that are less prone to potholes, smoother surfaces which last longer, fewer traffic disruptions for maintenance works and less damage due to rains and waterlogging,” said PWD minister Parvesh Verma.

Officials added that it has been seen that the traditional bitumen fails to adequately withstand Delhi’s wide temperature fluctuations, monsoon soakings and heavy traffic load.

“Polymer modified bitumen provides enhanced road durability, better adaptability to diverse climates, longer life cycle, reduced maintenance cost and improved road safety. Hence, it has been decided that in all future works which include road work, polymer modified bitumen should be used in place of normal viscosity grade bitumen,” states the order.

This is not Delhi’s first venture in environmentally conscious road construction. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has previously used over two million tonnes of waste from the Ghazipur landfill in the construction of the UER-II project, which led to a reduction of the landfill’s height by seven metres. This successful integration of landfill waste into road works is often cited as a model for sustainable infrastructure.

Additionally, there are national guidelines and earlier directives regarding the use of waste plastic in bituminous mixes. The Indian Roads Congress (IRC) has guidelines for the use of waste plastic in the course of wearing of roads.

Officials explained that polymer modified bitumen resists rutting, cracks and deformation better and increases lifespan. Additionally, it is climate resilient and has better performance under heat, rain and variable seasons. However, officials said that the material is costlier and ensuring quality supplies could be tricky.