Watch: How PM Modi on a Sunday reached Dwarka; a surprise birthday song

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Sunday took a metro ride to reach Dwarka where he was scheduled to inaugurate a slew of projects. As seen in several other previous events, PM Modi prefers to take the metro route while travelling in Delhi. PM Modi took the metro ride from Dhaula Kuan station on the Airport Express line and reached the YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 metro station where he inaugurated the extension of the Airport Line. As he took the metro ride, he interacted with the passengers, children inside the train who were eager to take selfies with the prime minister. As PM Modi alighted at the station, he interacted with the Delhi Metro staff as well.

During his metro ride, he was wished by a passenger who sang few lines in Sanskrit for his birthday.

Dwarka Sector 21 to YashoBhoomi

Apart from the line extension, the operational speed of metro trains on the Airport Line is set to increase to 120 kmph making it the fastest metro corridor in the country as passengers will reach the airport from New Delhi Metro Station in 15 minutes and 30 seconds. Now it takes 19 minutes. The opening of the new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 will enhance urban connectivity in the sub-city and facilitate people in reaching the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi.

PM Vishwakarma scheme

PM Modi launched PM Vishwakarma scheme at the Sunday event on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. The scheme is aimed at providing support to artisans and craftsmen. The artisans or the Vishwakarmas will be registered free of charge through Common Services Centres using the biometric-based PM Vishwakarma portal. After the registration, they will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and an ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of ₹15,000, collateral-free credit support up to ₹1 lakh (first tranche) and ₹2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5%, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.

