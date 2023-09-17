'Happy birthday Modi ji': Wishes pour in for PM as he celebrates his 73rd year

Wishes poured in from political circles to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday on Sunday. Several leaders including his colleagues and cabinet members Amit Shah and S Jaishankar wished him success and lauded his leadership while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath hailed him as “the architect of 'New India." Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AFP)

The official social media handles of the Bharatiya Janata Party also organised a digital celebration to convey birthday wishes to Modi on his birthday, encouraging people to wish Modi as a cohesive family. “Wish PM Modi on his 73rd birthday together as a big family! Individuals can share family ecards along with friends and family. Elected representatives can extend #HappyBdayModiji wishes along with their constituents and their families,” the party posted.

Meanwhile, to mark his birthday, the party has planned various celebrations including Sewa Pakhwada’ programme, ‘Namo Vikas Utsav', the launch of the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana among others. Modi was born on 17 September 1950 in Gujarat's Vadnagar.

Leaders wish PM Modi on his birthday:

Union home minister Amit Shah: “For the first time in history, Prime Minister Modi ji has done the amazing work of connecting the hearts of every Indian with the development of the country. Modi ji is today known as 'Deenmitra' because of his determination to change the lives of crores of poor people of the country by freeing them from the curse of poverty.”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath: “Happy birthday to the great devotee of Maa Bharati, the architect of 'New India', the dreamer of 'Developed India', committed towards 'One India - Best India', the most popular politician of the world, the famous Prime Minister of the country Shri Narendra Modi ji. Congrats! Your dedication and vision for building a 'developed India' is incomparable. By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, may you be blessed with long life and good health, may we all continue to receive your successful leadership, this is our prayer.”

S. Jaishankar: “Join the nation in felicitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his 73rd birthday. His vision and inspirational leadership is transforming the country and has enhanced our standing on the world stage. Pray for his good health and many more years in service to the nation.”

Union minister Bhupendra Yadav: “Heartfelt birthday wishes to Bharat’s most visionary, compassionate and world’s most popular leader PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. May the Almighty grant you good health and long life in continued service of the nation for many, many years to come.”

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla: "Best wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. The spirit with which you are working for the progress of the country and the welfare of the world has established India as a capable leader at the global level. May God give you the strength to remain dedicated to serving the country with this energy."

Lok Sabha MP Kirron Kher: “A very Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, who has put #India on the world map. Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. Wish you health, happiness and glorious years ahead.”

Hardeep Singh Puri: “Heartiest felicitations to India’s visionary, compassionate & popular Pradhan Sevak PM Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May God grant him good health & long life for continued service of the nation for years to come. #HappyBdayModiJi.

