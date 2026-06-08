New Delhi, In a move to bolster security at the Delhi Assembly, the government has initiated plans to construct a watchtower and a dedicated patrolling track along the boundary wall of the premises, officials said on Monday.

Watchtower, patrolling track to be built to improve safety at Delhi Assembly

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The decision follows a security breach in April, when a masked intruder managed to force entry through one of the assembly's boundary gates, raising serious concerns over existing safeguards.

"A watch tower and patrolling track will be constructed at the Delhi Assembly as a step to improve overall security arrangements, a tender has been issued for the project," a Public Works Department official said.

Apart from the breach incident, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta had also received bomb threats during the annual budget session earlier this year adding to the safety concerns of the authourities.

Following the breach, where the intruder even put a flower bouquet inside the speaker's official vehicle before fleeing, Gupta called a high-level security meeting with all concerned agencies, including Delhi Police, PWD and Intelligence Bureau, where directions plans were made to improve safety arrangements.

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{{^usCountry}} "Tender for the project has been floated, it will take two months from the time of award of work to complete the construction," officials said, adding that the project would cost ₹94 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Tender for the project has been floated, it will take two months from the time of award of work to complete the construction," officials said, adding that the project would cost ₹94 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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In security management, a watchtower is mostly used to provide a high place where a watchman or a guard can observe all activities on ground.

To ensure rapid response within the premises, officials are planning the deployment of a dedicated mobile patrol vehicle capable for swift movement and immediate intervention, including the ability to intercept or block unauthorised movement.

As static deployment alone is insufficient, during the security meeting after the breach, the assembly speaker had given directions to take these steps, including other measures like real time information sharing between all agencies.

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Under the other safety improvements, officials are also working on strengthening of physical infrastructure at access points, making the gate systems robust enough to withstand forceful entry attempts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.