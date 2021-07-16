Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News
delhi news

Water shortage will ease soon, says Chadha

The Haiderpur plant is Asia’s second-largest plant, which filters and treats over 200MGD water.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Chadha said once the full volume of water reaches the plants, the utility will again be able to achieve the original optimum production of 945MGD (million gallons per day. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday inspected the Haiderpur treatment plant to check its water level after Haryana released supplies in the Yamuna on Tuesday.

Chadha said once the full volume of water reaches the plants, the utility will again be able to achieve the original optimum production of 945MGD (million gallons per day). “Areas that are still getting thin supply will also have supply restored,” he said.

“It takes around three days for water to reach all water treatment plants (WTPs) across Delhi, and another day or two for it to reach all households. We are monitoring the speed at which water is flowing in at the Haiderpur WTP,” he said in a statement.

The Haiderpur plant is Asia’s second-largest plant, which filters and treats over 200MGD water, he said. Haryana releases raw water in the river Yamuna, which is treated at the WTPs and supplied to households.

“Two major water channels of Delhi — CLC (Carrier Lined Channel) and DSB (Delhi Sub-Branch) have started receiving Yamuna water in good proportions and it will have a direct impact on increasing water treatment and production capacity,” the senior AAP leader said.

On Sunday, DJB filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking directions to Haryana to release the share of water Delhi is legally entitled to. On Tuesday, DJB said Haryana has released 16,000 cusecs of water.

