Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi today, tomorrow | Check details

Published on Feb 14, 2023 01:08 PM IST

Delhi water supply: Residents have been advised to store sufficient water in advance as per requirement.

The Jal Board has also shared emergency contact numbers.(Twitter)
ByShobhit Gupta

Water supply will be affected in many areas in Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday due to an annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, the Delhi Jal Board said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter Delhi Jal Board detailed the affected areas. It said, "Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 14.02.2023 and 15.02.2023 in the following areas".

The water supply will be affected in these areas:

C-6 A-Block Janakpuri, 288 MIG Pkt 6 Sector-23 Rohini, D-10 Sector-7 Rohini, BU Block Pitampura BPS, A2/MIG, Ashirwad Apartment, Paschim Vihar, 320 (Slum) Madipur, University areas, Vijay Nagar, Timarpur, Khayber Pass areas, Metcalf House, Majnu Ka Tila, Old Secretariat, etc., Sarita Vihar, Badarpur, Jaitpur, Meethapur Saurabh Vihar, Hari Nagar, Ali Vihar and Ali Village and Madanpur Khadar, C-2 A-Block Janakpuri, Jahangirpuri BPS, 288 MIG Pkt 7 Sector-23 Rohini, D-15 Sector-7 Rohini, EU Block Pitampura BPS, A-5 Paschim Vihar, 552 (Slum) Madipur, University areas, Vijay Nagar, Timarpur, Khayber Pass areas, Metcalf House, Majnu Ka Tila, Old Secretariat, etc., K and L Pocket and, Sarita Vihar.

Additionally the Jal Board has shared emergency contact numbers: Central Control Room: 1916 or 011-23527679 or 011-23538495.

Residents have been advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. "Water tanker will be available on request," the water board added.

Moreover, the water and power supply in the national capital were affected on Monday as well in view of repair works of transformers and electrical cables by power companies. Some areas like Hauz Khas, Green Park, Motibagh, Dhaula Kuan faced power cuts for a few hours during the day and night on Monday due to the ongoing repair work, Livemint reported.

Additionally, due to the repair work by Delhi Jal Board, the water supply was affected in some areas from morning to evening for about 10 hours on Monday, the report added.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023
