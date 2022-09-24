Waterlogged roads, uprooted trees, potholes: Lowdown on Delhi traffic situation

As rain continues to batter Delhi, the city's traffic police has issued an advisory to alert the commuters about the situation of roads. Several roads have been waterlogged, and uprooted trees and potholes have fueled the problem of congestion on the routes in the national capital. The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday night tweeted a list of roads affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and advised the commuters to avoid these stretches.

"Due to incessant rains in Delhi in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience," the tweet read.

Videos are doing rounds on social media, showing commuters wading through waterlogged areas in Delhi and adjacent cities such as Noida and Gurugram.

The traffic police also tweeted this morning to inform that people should avoid certain roads due to special traffic arrangements to avoid any inconvenience.

“Kindly avoid R/A Teen Murti, R/A Kautilya, SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon Road from 1010 hrs to 1040 hrs due to special traffic arrangements," they said.

Areas including Libaspur underpass, CDR Chowk, near Qutub Minar, near Sainik Farm, Kendriya Sachivalaya, among others have been reported to be waterlogged by the traffic police.

They also reported that trees have been uprooted in some areas which may cause congestion and hence could be avoided. These areas include near Shivaji Stadium, Dilshad Garden, Kalkaji main road, DPS Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas market, some areas on Africa Avenue road among others. Traffic police have also tweeted a list of places where potholes have been created on the roads.

A yellow alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department for the rainfall, cautioning people to prepare for the next two-three days as more downpour is expected.

