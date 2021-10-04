Week after Gogi shooting, Delhi Police arrest four who wanted to kill gangster Tillu

Delhi Police’s special cell has arrested four members of three separate gangs who, the police claimed, were planning to kill gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday.

The arrests came a week after gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was killed in a shootout inside a courtroom at Rohini courts complex on September 24. Police suspect Tajpuriya to be the main conspirator in the case.

Officials said the arrested persons are members of Gogi, Lawerence Bishnoi and Ashok Pradhan gangs, and carried an aggregate reward of ₹4 lakh on their arrest. Police said they were involved in almost 15 cases of murder and over 30 cases of attempt to murder, robbery, carjacking, extortion, etc. in Delhi/NCR, Haryana, Punjab and UP.

Special cell officers said after Gogi’s death, gangs active in Delhi-NCR are forming alliances around Gogi and Tajpuriya’s gangs. While Gogi’s gang has formed an alliance with Kala Jathedi, Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Ashok Pradhan, Hashim Baba gangs, Tajpuriya’s gang is being supported by groups of Neeraj Bawana, Sunil Rathee, Naveen Bali and Nasir.

Police identified the four arrested suspects as Anuj, Harsh, Sagar Rana and Sumit. They said they had come to Delhi to kill Tajpuriya to seek revenge for Gogi’s murder.

“They were also told to target members of Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang,” deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

DCP Yadav said with the recent turn of events, a dedicated team of special cell was looking at movement gangsters. Based on surveillance of some gangsters, the police got to know that members of Gogi, Bishnoi and Pradhan gangs will come to Prahladpur or Khera village on Friday.

“The police team intercepted a car carrying the four gangsters, when it was going from Prahladpur to Khera village. The criminals opened fire at the police team,but were later caught,” said DCP Yadav.

A case under section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act was registered by the Special Cell.

DCP Yadav said that the accused people are being interrogated for their involvements in other cases and efforts are being made to arrest their associates. “The accused persons were produced before the concerned court and have been remanded to ten days police custody. Concerned police stations have been informed regarding their arrests and further investigation is in progress,” said the officer.