Weekend events not to miss in Delhi-NCR (Jan 16-18)

What’s a better way to spend a Delhi winter morning than gorging on some nihari, puri-halwa and chai in old Delhi? Chef-author Sadaf Hussain promises to regale you with fascinating stories behind some of the Walled City’s famous eateries as he leads a food walk in collaboration with Tales of the City. The breakfast walk titled Nahari aur Nashta: Diwani Dilli ki Subah hopes to explore the essence of Shahjahanabad. Expect some poetry from Hussain along the way too.

When: January 17, 10 am

Where: Jama Masjid Gate No. 1 (meeting point)

Entry: Prices start at ₹1,500; tickets are available on talesofcity.com

* Music and mischief

Slovenian musician and puppeteer Matija Solce, with his accordion in one hand and his puppet panda in the other, is finally in Delhi with his show E’beh? The master puppeteer brings to the stage a troublemaker (puppet) and his strange encounters that promises to be a laugh riot. Solce is known for his storytelling and ability to bring to life the most ordinary objects. Expect to be surprised!

When: January 18, 12.30 pm

Where: OddBird Theatre

Entry: Prices start at ₹700; tickets are available on oddbirdtheatre.com

* Go fly a kite

A three-day kite flying festival, organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), aims to educate people about the history and significance of kites, the role of kites in wars, and the many odd shapes and sizes that dominate the skies today, complete with an exhibition of photographs. The festival also features song and dance performances, and food stalls.

When: January 16 to 18

Where: Baansera Park

Entry: Free

* An international dance and music festival

A traditional dance troupe from Kazakhstan, a fusion band from the Maldives, a folklore group from Kyrgyzstan and an Indo-Lithuanian dance group — these are just some of the performances on the roster for the 11th India International Dance and Music Festival. The three-day event begins with a concert by L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurthy. In all, expect performances from 174 artistes from across eight countries.

When: January 16 to 18; 4 pm onwards

Where: Baansera Park

Entry: Free