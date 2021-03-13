Weekend may be cooler after rain spell: IMD

The national capital on Friday received light rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, which helped pull back the rising temperature in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said lower temperatures are likely to persist over the weekend, and Saturday morning may see light showers.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecast centre, said till 7pm Friday, the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, received around 6mm rain.

“The entire city received light rain on Friday. We started receiving the first spell around 7.30am, and it lasted for around two hours. Some areas in Delhi also received rain in the evening,” Srivastava said.

The Palam weather station received 2mm rain, Lodhi Road 4.1mm, Aya Nagar 2.1mm and the Ridge received 0.5mm of rain on Friday.

Scientists said the rain was the result of a western disturbance passing over the north-west region.

A western disturbance is an extratropical storm that originates in the Mediterranean, bringing with it rain and a drop in temperature. It is mostly associated with winter rain in India.

Met officials also said Friday was mostly windy, which led to a drastic fall in daytime temperature. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory was 30.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s normal.

This was down from 35.2 degrees Celsius, recorded on Thursday, which was the highest this winter so far.

The minimum temperature on Friday was 17.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees above what is considered normal for the season.

The strong winds also led to a marginal improvement in the pollution levels. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was 218, in the “poor” category. On Thursday, the AQI was 242, also in the “poor” category.

Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said the improvement in air quality will continue till Sunday.

“Expected rainfall is likely to contribute to AQI positively. The average AQI is likely to improve to the moderate category on Saturday. Moderate to poor AQI is forecasted for March 14 and March 15,” the Safar forecast read.

Four struck by lightning in Gurugram

Four men were injured after lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter from the rain in Gurugram’s Sector 82. A video clip which went viral online, showed them falling to the ground moments after the lightning strike.

The incident took in the residential township Vatika India Next and the four men were attached with its horticulture department.

The injured, identified as Shiv Dutt (43), Lali (32), Anil Kumar (32) and Ram Prasad (38) were rushed to a hospital where Prasad was reported to be critical and the rest were stable and recovering.

Krishan Kant, station house officer of Kherki Daula police station, said, “Ram Prasad is admitted in the intensive care unit and is in critical condition,” he said.