West Bengal cops delaying arrests of six in Jahangirpuri case: Delhi Police
Delhi Police officials have blamed their West Bengal counterparts for causing delays in arresting those involved in the communal violence in Jahangirpuri last month, saying that six main accused hiding in the state have managed to evade arrest due to this.
According to Delhi Police sources, the six fled to different parts of West Bengal after the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.
“Whenever we get the exact location of the accused, we have to inform the local police for support. By the time their lengthy file work to sanction support is completed, the accused would give us the slip. We are also not very familiar with the topography of the possible hideouts of the accused, which makes things quite difficult for us,” said a senior officer of the special cell, asking not to be named.
When contacted, an IG-rank officer of West Bengal police said that they have to follow certain formalities in such cases. “All the areas, in which Delhi Police want to launch crackdown, are communally sensitive. We always have to take care that such operations do not hamper the law and order scenario,” he said, asking not to be named.
The Delhi Police officer said they have identified the six persons. “Their hideouts have been tracked through digital means and they will soon be nabbed,” he said. Till date, a total of 32 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes.
-
Delhi: Rain brings relief to parched city
Dark grey clouds saved the capital's residents from another day of sweltering heat on Wednesday and, by evening, they had given way to rain and even hail in parts of Delhi. Gusty winds of speeds of up to 50km per hour further aided in cooling down the city, India Meteorological Department officials said. Areas such as Rohini and Pitampura also reported brief hail activity post noon, the IMD said.
-
Two girls among 3 dead in rain-related incidents in Jammu
Two girls were among three persons reported dead in rain-related incidents in Jammu region while the traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored following brief disruption on Wednesday. Intermittent mild rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day, bringing relief from the heatwave which was prevalent in some parts of the UT. SDRF and police teams were deployed to trace Damin Sheikh, 12. However, the boy remained missing when reports last poured in.
-
It will be a direct fight between Congress & BJP in Himachal: Sukhu
Congress' newly appointed campaign committee head for Himachal Pradesh, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, was given a rousing welcome on his way to Shimla from Parwanoo on Wednesday. The three-time legislator said in Himachal, the contest was between the Congress and the BJP. Sukhu's supporters carried him on shoulders when he reached the Congress state headquarters -- Rajiv Bhawan.
-
Eye on MC polls, Jai Ram goes on inauguration spree in Shimla
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects worth ₹63.06 crore at different localities of Shimla on Wednesday. He laid foundation stones for a parking near SDA complex and another one close to Auckland House School, along with a local bus stand near the Gurdwara Sahib.
-
Freshly dug cross-border tunnel detected by BSF in J&K’s Samba
BSF on Wednesday detected a suspected underground cross-border tunnel in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a day after it exchanged sweets and pleasantries with Pak Rangers to mark Eid. BSF sources said the suspected tunnel was detected by the troops during the ongoing anti-tunnelling drive in the border outpost area of Chak Faquira around 5.30 pm.
