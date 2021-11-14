‘WFH ideal under current situation’: Delhi residents

With pollution hitting ‘severe’ levels in the city, the Delhi government on Saturday said that it will issue a work from home (WFH) advisory to private offices -- a move which was largely welcomed by working professionals even as a few expressed apprehensions of a break in the regular work momentum.

Many office-goers said that while work from home is ideal amid the spiralling pollution levels, they added that such decisions could not be enforced by all companies, especially at a time when work was slowly returning to normalcy amid the pandemic.

Riyaz, an HR professional, said that while the repercussions of pollution on health can’t be taken lightly, reverting to work from home would break the work momentum. “Personally, I feel that we should adopt work from home... If the weather is not conducive for employees, people will not feel good. An unhealthy employee coming to office will not be very productive,” said Riyaz, who prefers to use his first name.

The South Delhi resident said that while there had been some discussion regarding switching to work from home amid pollution concerns, the company has not issued any work from home advisory so far.

“If one looks from the business point of view, there will be a sudden break in the momentum of people returning to the office, and a disruption in the day-to-day work. At a time when the business has already been affected due to Covid, such decisions will need a lot of thinking,” said Riyaz.

Amit Bhatt, executive director (integrated urban transport), WRI India, said that if people who can work from home do so, it would improve the transport situation and people on the roads will breathe easier. “Air quality is worse on roads... If traffic congestion is eased, people will take lesser time to reach home and will breathe in less toxic pollutants. There will be fewer emissions since there are fewer vehicles on the streets. However, I don’t think that all activities can take place remotely,” said Bhatt.

Bhamini Shenoy, who works with a law firm having offices in Delhi and NCR, said that she will opt for work from home if given the choice. “Due to pollution, I can regularly feel my eyes burning and throat itching... At least till the time the situation in the city becomes better, I’d prefer to work from home,” said Shenoy.

She, however, added that all employees could not afford to work from home. “ The senior management that engages with clients will need to come to office even if an advisory is issued,” said Shenoy.

