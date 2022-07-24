'No third person can interfere in lives of two consenting adults living together as husband & wife,' says Delhi HC
No third person, including family members, can interfere in the lives of two consenting adults living together as husband and wife, and the State is under a Constitutional obligation to protect married couples irrespective of their caste or community, the Delhi High Court has said.
Justice Tushar Rao Gedela stated that it is the duty of the State and its machinery to ensure that no harm comes to the citizens of the country and the Constitutional courts are also empowered to pass orders to protect the citizens fearing any harm.
The court's observations were made on a petition by a couple claiming that after getting married against the wishes of their families, they were living in various hotels due to fear, and unless they were protected, they would not be able to find peace.
The petitioner woman said that her father was a politically well-connected person in Uttar Pradesh and was capable of influencing the State machinery to their detriment.
She said that she left her home as her parents and other family members were torturing and harassing her over her relationship.
Justice Gedela directed the Delhi police officials to respond immediately if any call is received from either of the petitioners, who were major, regarding any incident of emergency or threat.
“I am of the considered view that the State is under a Constitutional obligation to protect its citizens especially in cases where the marriage is solemnized between two consenting adults irrespective of the caste or community,” the court said.
“The Constitutional Courts under our framework are empowered to pass orders to protect the citizens especially in the cases of the nature to which the present dispute pertains. Once two adults consent to live together as husband and wife there can be perceivably no interference in their lives from third parties, including their family. Our Constitution ensures it too,” said the court in its recent order.
“It is not only the duty of the State but also its machinery and the agencies which ensure law and order to ensure that no harm comes to the citizens of this country,” it added.
The court also said that the beat police officers shall visit the residence of the petitioner couple once in two days for the next three weeks to ensure their safety.
Mango growers honour newly elected MLC
The Mango Growers Association of India hosted a welcome programme for Jasmir Ansari of the Samajwadi Party, who was elected to the Legislative Council, at the Press Club, in Lucknow, on Saturday. On the occasion, dignitaries including Mango Growers Association of India chairman Insram Ali, spokesperson Siraj Mehndi, state president Shivsharan Singh honoured Jasmir Ansari by garlanding him and giving him mementos. Ansari has been a Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Laharpur in Sitapur.
Delhi govt launches 50 centres to teach English
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced his government's plan to initiate a spoken English course for people in the 16-35 age group at 50 centres across the city. In the first phase of the programme, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said, around 100,000 students will be trained to “become fluent in the English language”.
PMC to purchase medicines worth Rs16 crore
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation will purchase bulk medicines worth Rs16 crore for its various hospitals and clinics. The civic administration has made a budgetary provision of Rs29 crore for covering medical expenses. The health department had placed the proposal before municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar for approval. At least 14 bidders participated in the tender floated by PMC to purchase medicines. PMC commissioner approved the bidder who quoted the lowest amount for supplying medicines.
Prayagraj: UP excise department nabs 1,326 for illicit liquor trade in past three weeks
Continuing with its crackdown against the manufacture, sale and smuggling of illicit liquor in Uttar Pradesh, the state excise department carried out 38,624 raids in the last three weeks in which 4,354 cases were registered and 1,08,842 litre of illegal liquor was seized by the officials, informed excise commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, Senthil Pandian C. Likewise, 2,88,890 kg of lahan used for manufacturing illicit liquor were also destroyed.
Railway officers, employees felicitated at NCR HQ
'Principal Chief Engineer Award Distribution Ceremony for the year 2021-22' was organised at North Central Railways headquarters on Friday. In this programme, a total of 100 railways' personnel, including five officers and 95 staff, from the engineering department, were felicitated by SK Mishra, principal chief engineer, NCR, informed chief public relations officer of NCR, Shivam Sharma. SK Mishra congratulated the awardees and motivated the officers and employees to continue the good work done by them.
