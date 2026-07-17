WhatsApp message and murder-suicide: Man kills partner, then himself in Delhi after family opposes marriage

In a suspected case of murder-suicide, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her partner, who then died by suicide in north Delhi’s Burari, police said on Thursday. The incident comes just days after a Delhi Police constable killed his wife and later shot himself dead.

The woman had called the man earlier in the day and expressed her intention to end the relationship. (File Photo/Hindustan Times)

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The woman, a teacher at an MCD school and originally from Uttar Pradesh, lived in a rented accommodation with her younger sister, while the man, in his mid-20s and from Haryana, lived separately.

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Preliminary probe suggests the two had been in a relationship for around six months, the officer said.

“The incident came to light around 4 pm when the woman’s sister, 21, found the two lying dead inside a locked room,” the officer said.

The woman had called the man earlier in the day and expressed her intention to end the relationship, as he had been unemployed for some time, the woman’s sister told police.

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Police also learnt that the man posted a message on his family’s WhatsApp group, saying, “The woman’s mother was not agreeing to their marriage, and they are ending their lives.”

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Woman found dead, husband absconding

In another incident, a 45-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Gautampuri near Seelampur on Thursday evening, with police suspecting her husband, on the run, as the key accused.

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Police said the woman’s body was discovered by her daughter when she returned home in the evening. The woman suffered stab wounds around her neck.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290