Wife assaulted by husband, friend after spotting them at Delhi luxury hotel

NEW DELHI A 45-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up by her husband and his woman friend when she caught the two in the lobby of a luxury hotel on Ashoka Road near Connaught Place.

The victim said she married her husband 22 years ago, and that they have two college-going sons. Based on her complaint, police have registered a case and have begun a probe.

The victim, resident of north Delhi, said on September 20, she was having coffee with her friend in the hotel’s lobby when she saw her businessman husband and his friend exit a lift. “As soon as he saw me, he went back but then came out again. A few seconds later, his friend also came out and I confronted her. She started to leave the hotel and I followed her outside. Meanwhile, my husband also came outside,” she alleged, adding that the husband’s friend is his employee.

The victim said that when she confronted her husband’s friend, she started abusing her. “Not only did she abuse me, she started beating me and instead of stopping her, my husband joined her and slapped me. When my friend came to save me, the two also pushed her,” the victim said.

Alleging that the incident took place in full public view but no one came to help her, the victim said she then called the police helpline, not allowing her husband and his friend to leave.

Police then reached the spot and the three were taken to Parliament Street Police Station after which the victim gave her statement to the police and was then taken for medical examination. Based on the statement, police registered a case and began investigation.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said that a case under section 323 (Causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. “The accused husband and his friend have been sent notices to join investigation,” she said.

The victim said she and her husband share the same roof “and I will not leave but fight”.

“He threatens me that I will not be able to do anything against him because of his power but I have faith in the law,” she said.