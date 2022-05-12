Will continue to ask questions of Kejriwal, says Bagga

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday said that he is not deterred by the police action as he maintained that he “will continue to ask tough questions” to AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking at the Delhi BJP headquarters after his arrest by the Punjab Police last week, Bagga said he was “illegally arrested” and “kidnapped” by Punjab Police as he questioned Kejriwal about his poll promises.

“My fault was that I used to ask Kejriwal about his promise to arrest the accused in Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege. He had said that they would be arrested, but it’s been two months now. I also asked him for action against drug mafia…(but) I was arrested as if I was a terrorist,” he said.

Bagga, who was arrested on Friday by the Punjab Police from his house in Delhi’s Janakpuri, was ‘recovered’ by the Haryana Police that intercepted the Punjab Police on its way to Mohali, in Kurushetra. Bagga was handed over to the Delhi Police which brought him back to Delhi. Bagga is accused of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, who also took part in the press conference, hit out at Kejriwal for misusing state machinery for political gains. “The AAP could have used the police to arrest the drug mafia and take action against separatist elements… But Bagga was arrested as he asked questions,” said Gupta.

Bagga said, “After AAP’s win in Punjab, Kejriwal thinks he is above the law. He thinks he is bigger than Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar… He is mistaken if he thinks that he can scare me by filing FIRs. He can file one or 1,000 FIRs against me but I will continue to ask questions,” said Bagga.

The AAP spokesperson did not comment on the matter.

