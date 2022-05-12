Will continue to ask questions of Kejriwal, says Bagga
New Delhi: Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday said that he is not deterred by the police action as he maintained that he “will continue to ask tough questions” to AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Speaking at the Delhi BJP headquarters after his arrest by the Punjab Police last week, Bagga said he was “illegally arrested” and “kidnapped” by Punjab Police as he questioned Kejriwal about his poll promises.
“My fault was that I used to ask Kejriwal about his promise to arrest the accused in Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege. He had said that they would be arrested, but it’s been two months now. I also asked him for action against drug mafia…(but) I was arrested as if I was a terrorist,” he said.
Bagga, who was arrested on Friday by the Punjab Police from his house in Delhi’s Janakpuri, was ‘recovered’ by the Haryana Police that intercepted the Punjab Police on its way to Mohali, in Kurushetra. Bagga was handed over to the Delhi Police which brought him back to Delhi. Bagga is accused of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, who also took part in the press conference, hit out at Kejriwal for misusing state machinery for political gains. “The AAP could have used the police to arrest the drug mafia and take action against separatist elements… But Bagga was arrested as he asked questions,” said Gupta.
Bagga said, “After AAP’s win in Punjab, Kejriwal thinks he is above the law. He thinks he is bigger than Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar… He is mistaken if he thinks that he can scare me by filing FIRs. He can file one or 1,000 FIRs against me but I will continue to ask questions,” said Bagga.
The AAP spokesperson did not comment on the matter.
-
Noida airport’s wins international award for best infrastructure
The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar has been awarded the Architectural Review Future Projects Best Infrastructure Award 2022'. This prestigious international award has been presented to the Greenfield airport for its passenger terminal, designed by a consortium comprising the Nordic Office of Architecture, Grimshaw Architects, Haptic Architects and STUP Consultants. According to officials, the design merges Indian warmth and hospitality with Swiss efficiency, while complementing customer comfort with sustainability and flexibility for future needs.
-
More demolitions in parts of south Delhi; drive aborted at Seelampur
Demolition drives against illegal encroachments were carried out across the city on Wednesday, with structures cleared in South Delhi's Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony, Ayanagar and Chhatarpur, although officials had to abort their attempt at northeast Delhi's Seelampur, with the East Delhi municipal corporation saying it did not have adequate police backup. EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said the civic body removed encroachments on the stretch between Karkardooma and Rishabh Vihar, where he said, one bulldozer and eight trucks were deployed.
-
Man sells wife’s jewellery after being forced to pay ₹3L to instant loan apps
Police on Tuesday registered a case against unidentified persons after a 44-year-old IT professional of Sector 7 alleged harassment, public shaming and threats by representatives of certain loan provider apps. Police said Vishal Diwan, the complainant took a loan of about ₹24,000 via five apps in October and was forced to pay back ₹3.5 lakh to 10 more apps within a month due to the high rate of interest.
-
Delhi: Man faces action for giving communal colour to act by vandals
Legal action was taken against a 48-year-old resident of north-west Delhi's Mahendra Park for allegedly making a police control room call that “targeted a community” and gave an allegedly communal colour to an act of mischief, the police said on Wednesday. Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said the police received a call at 6.15am on Wednesday reporting that “Muslim boys” had broken the windows of vehicles in the Mahendra Park area.
-
DJB to automate sewage pumping stations to avoid overflow, says Jain
Jain said in such a situation, the time at which to start the treatment plants can be easily ascertained so that the sewage is pumped towards the treatment plant, thereby doing away with any backflow or overflow into the sewer line. As soon as the sewer water reaches crosses the threshold, DJB officials will get the information through the monitoring device, in case the pump hasn't been switched on.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics