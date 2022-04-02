Will take Delhi school model to Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin says during visit

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who is on a three-day visit to the Capital, visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in east Delhi with his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and Tamil Nadu education minister Ambil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday, and expressed his intention to develop a similar school in Chennai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the visit, Stalin interacted with students to learn about the various curricula — happiness, deshbhakti, and entrepreneurship — of the Delhi government. He was also briefed about various government interventions in the last seven years through a short film.

“We will also establish a world-class government Model School in Chennai soon and I have extended my invitation to Arvind Kejriwal in advance,” tweeted Stalin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stalin also visited a mohalla clinic where he interacted with patients and doctors, on Friday.

In a written statement, the Delhi government said that the Tamil Nadu chief minister was impressed by the work done in Delhi schools and had shared plans to develop similar schools in Chennai. “Arvind ji (Kejriwal) accepted my request and showed the schools and mohalla clinics to me today. What he has built is excellent. I’m planning to build a model school like this in Tamil Nadu very soon,” the statement said, quoting Stalin.

While accepting Stalin’s invitation for a visit, Kejriwal tweeted, “I am very delighted that Thiru MK Stalin visited Delhi government’s schools and mohalla clinics today [Friday]. This country can only progress if we all learn from each other’s good ideas.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am delighted to have had the chance to receive him and take him around our schools and clinics,” said Kejriwal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said that the country was moving towards a new beginning wherein states were stepping forward to learn from each other.