Winding queues become common outside metro stations across Delhi

Long queues outside Metro stations, especially during peak hours, have become a common sight ever since the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed operations on June 7. The passenger load has almost doubled in the past fortnight, Metro officials said.

While further relaxation in lockdown norms has come as a relief to people, it has only aggravated the problem for Metro users as queues are just getting longer.

On Monday evening, commuters at Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Barakhamba, Janakpuri West and other metro stations had to wait for nearly 30 minutes outside the stations.

SB Jha, who works at a private firm, uploaded a video of the long queue at Janakpuri Metro station on Monday evening. “Public is troubled at Janakpuri West metro station…why not increase service of metro on this route (sic),” tweeted Jha along with the video.

A senior DMRC official said, “We are operating on 50% of the seating capacity and no standing passengers are allowed. We have increased the frequency of trains. Trains are now available at 2 to 5 minutes intervals during peak hours. In case the waiting time is more than 20 minutes, we are informing people about it through social media.”