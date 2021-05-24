Home / Cities / Delhi News / Windy day ahead; Delhi AQI remains in poor category today
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 08:25 AM IST
The Delhi-Gurugram expressway near Cyber City, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, May 23. (Parveen Kumar/HT photo)

Delhi is likely to see a windy day on Monday with strong surface winds during daytime as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 21 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36°C.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 22.4°C – four degrees below normal and the maximum temperature was 33.5°C– six degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 255. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 237, also in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Last week, Delhi recorded the highest ever rainfall of 119.3 mm since 1951 for the month of May after weather conditions in the city changed under the impact of Cyclone Tauktae.

“Delhi has received highest ever Rainfall of 119.3 mm since 1951 for the month of May,” the IMD said in a tweet on Thursday.

