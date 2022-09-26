Home / Cities / Delhi News / winter action plan soon

New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday held a review meeting on the winter action plan for air pollution, stating the 15-point strategy will be announced soon

An unfettered spell of rain last week helped clear up in the air in Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
The minister has also issued directions to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to crack down on unauthorised industries in the capital, while ensuring that construction and demolition (C&D) sites are registered with the Delhi government.

“The winter action plan for this year is structured around 15 focus points. The DPCC has been directed to form teams to enforce the rules as soon as possible. In addition, the DPCC has been directed to work on the main focus points, which are dust pollution, industrial pollution, upgrading of the war room and green app, installing smog tower, and real-time apportionment study,” Rai said on Monday.

The minister said work on the plan has intensified with winter approaching.

“Teams have also been asked to conduct continuous inspections in the industrial areas and to take strict action against illegal or unauthorised industries. The minister has asked the DPCC to ensure all registered industrial units are operated solely on PNG,” said a ministry official.

