New Delhi, A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly cheating an elderly woman of her gold jewellery in the Mundka area here by giving her a fake bundle of currency notes, police said on Monday.

Woman arrested for cheating elderly woman of gold jewellery in Mundka

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The accused, identified as Maina, allegedly committed the crime with a 10-year-old boy, while another woman suspected of involvement in the offence is absconding, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on July 29 when the elderly woman was on her way to a nearby vegetable market in Friends Enclave, Mundka, in northwest Delhi. The accused woman approached her with the minor boy and claimed the boy had stolen a bundle of currency notes from his employer.

"She allegedly claimed that the money could be taken away from him and persuaded the elderly woman to keep the bundle with her in exchange for her gold chain and ear tops," a police officer said.

Police said the woman handed over her jewellery to the accused, but later discovered the bundle contained fake currency notes. By then, the accused woman and the boy had fled from the scene.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and an FIR was registered at police station Mundka on July 30. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and an FIR was registered at police station Mundka on July 30. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said a team took up the investigation and, after examining CCTV footage, developed information about the accused. The team arrested Maina from the Raghubir Nagar area on Sunday with the assistance of women police personnel.

During interrogation, Maina disclosed that another woman, Puja, a resident of TC Camp, was also involved in the crime. She told police that she had handed the stolen jewellery to Puja for selling.

"A police team subsequently conducted a raid at Puja's residence, but she was not found there. Efforts are underway to apprehend her and recover the stolen jewellery. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the role of the minor and trace the jewellery," the officer said.

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