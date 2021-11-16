Woman, attacked by stalker with acid, succumbs

The 23-year-old woman from outer Delhi’s Bawana, who was admitted at a city hospital after her neighbour threw acid on her on November 3, succumbed to her injuries on Monday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said they will now book the arrested suspect under sections of murder.

The suspect, Montu, was allegedly stalking the victim and pestering her for marriage, even though she was already married and living with her husband.

On November 3, he allegedly tied up the victim’s hand before throwing acid on her when she turned down his proposal on November 3. Police had rushed the 23-year-old acid-attack survivor to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where she was being treated. Doctors had told the police that she had suffered around 50% burns on her face and head and that she had lost vision in both her eyes.

Police had on November 8 arrested Montu,26, from Buxar, Bihar. Since over-the-counter sale of acid is banned in India, including Delhi, following the Supreme Court’s order in 2013, police interrogated Montu to know how and from where he procured it. Police had said that he had bought the acid from a man in Uttar Pradesh, by claiming to use it to clean the toilet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After his questioning, police arrested Ram Sevak, a resident of UP’s Shahjahanpur, who had sold the acid to Montu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON