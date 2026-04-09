New Delhi, Taking advantage of her friend's trust, a woman allegedly 'borrowed' the key to her house on the pretext of applying mehendi, using it later to rob her residence and escape with ₹3.2 lakh in cash and several gold ornaments in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Thursday.

Woman 'borrows' key to friend's home; flees with cash, gold in Delhi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Two persons, including the woman, have been arrested in this connection, they added.

According to an official, an FIR was registered on April 4 after a complainant reported a theft at her house between 1 pm and 5 pm the same day.

The complainant said unidentified persons had entered her locked house and fled with cash and jewellery. "The stolen items included around ₹3.2 lakh in cash and multiple gold ornaments such as necklace sets, rings, a chain and anklets," a senior police officer said.

Police analysed CCTV footage from the area, which showed a man accompanied by a woman wearing a burkha carrying a bag near the spot.

On April 7, police conducted a raid in Sultanpuri area after receiving information that a man was attempting to sell jewellery which were suspected to be stolen. "The accused, identified as Rajinder , was apprehended at the spot," the officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, Rajinder revealed he had committed the theft with the help of his aunt, who has been a friend of the complainant for several years. Police said the accused woman had gained access to the complainant's house keys earlier on the day of the theft under the pretext of applying mehendi, and later used them to carry out the theft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, Rajinder revealed he had committed the theft with the help of his aunt, who has been a friend of the complainant for several years. Police said the accused woman had gained access to the complainant's house keys earlier on the day of the theft under the pretext of applying mehendi, and later used them to carry out the theft. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Police recovered ₹1.92 lakh in cash along with jewellery items, including two gold necklace sets, a gold ring, a gold chain, a pair of gold earrings and anklets from Rajinder's possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police recovered ₹1.92 lakh in cash along with jewellery items, including two gold necklace sets, a gold ring, a gold chain, a pair of gold earrings and anklets from Rajinder's possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused woman was subsequently apprehended from her residence, and additional jewellery was recovered at her instance, police said, adding that both accused have been arrested and further investigation into the matter is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused woman was subsequently apprehended from her residence, and additional jewellery was recovered at her instance, police said, adding that both accused have been arrested and further investigation into the matter is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON