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Woman 'borrows' key to friend's home; flees with cash, gold in Delhi

Woman 'borrows' key to friend's home; flees with cash, gold in Delhi

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:33 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Taking advantage of her friend's trust, a woman allegedly 'borrowed' the key to her house on the pretext of applying mehendi, using it later to rob her residence and escape with 3.2 lakh in cash and several gold ornaments in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Thursday.

Woman 'borrows' key to friend's home; flees with cash, gold in Delhi

Two persons, including the woman, have been arrested in this connection, they added.

According to an official, an FIR was registered on April 4 after a complainant reported a theft at her house between 1 pm and 5 pm the same day.

The complainant said unidentified persons had entered her locked house and fled with cash and jewellery. "The stolen items included around 3.2 lakh in cash and multiple gold ornaments such as necklace sets, rings, a chain and anklets," a senior police officer said.

Police analysed CCTV footage from the area, which showed a man accompanied by a woman wearing a burkha carrying a bag near the spot.

On April 7, police conducted a raid in Sultanpuri area after receiving information that a man was attempting to sell jewellery which were suspected to be stolen. "The accused, identified as Rajinder , was apprehended at the spot," the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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