Woman drugs, mutilates man in Wazirabad; on the run: Police

A 40-year-old woman allegedly drugged a 22-year-old man and mutilated his private part with a sharp weapon inside her rented accommodation in north Delhi’s Wazirabad late on Tuesday. Police on Friday said the woman is currently on the run and the motive of the attack will be ascertained once she is arrested. The victim managed to reach Hindu Rao Hospital after the attack, from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to police, the man told them that he is from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and is involved in a relationship with the woman. The man had come to Delhi on February 24 to meet the woman and was staying with her in her house. They have known each other since the past two years .

He alleged that on Tuesday night, the woman gave him milk laced with an intoxicating substance. At around 2.30am, he was in a semi-conscious state when she allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, police said. The woman then fled from the residence.

The victim managed to reach Hindu Rao Hospital after the attack, from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. He underwent an emergency surgery there.

A senior police officer said that based on the victim’s statement and his medical documents, a case has been registered under sections 118(2) (causing grievous hurt) and 123 (causing hurt using intoxicating substances) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).