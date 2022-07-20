Woman gives birth on sidewalk in Safdarjung Hospital, probe ordered

New Delhi: A 21-year-old woman gave birth on a pavement outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after allegedly being denied admission to the facility for over 12 hours, an incident that came to light after videos of the delivery beside a trash can did the rounds on social media on Tuesday.

The hospital administration denied allegations that they turned the patient away and claimed the woman did not return to the facility with the required admission documents. However, an inquiry has been ordered, the hospital said in a statement.

Five doctors were also debarred from duty till a probe is carried out in the matter, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Poonam Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was referred to Safdarjung hospital on Monday (from where?) as an “emergency case”, but, the family alleged, upon reaching the facility on Monday evening and after an examination at the emergency unit, she was administered painkillers and sent away, with officials saying beds were unavailable.

“She was in a lot of pain. The doctor who examined her gave her some medicine and sent us away. First, they said that this was not labour pain and then they said that they did not have nurses to take up the case,” said Suman Kumari, Poonam’s sister-in-law, who was present with her.

The family members said that after running in and out of the hospital for over 12 hours, around 9.15am on Tuesday, Poonam went into labour.

Rabia Singh, a lawyer, who saw Poonam crying in pain right before she gave birth, said, “When she felt that the baby was crowning, she sat down exactly where she was standing — beside a trash can. I and some other attendees who were with other patients helped her. Some women wrapped their sarees and dupattas around her to curtain the area off.”

Rabia, who recorded the incident on her mobile, alleged that a nurse from the hospital arrived only after hearing the chaos outside. The nurse then snapped the umbilical cord and took the baby inside. The mother, lying in a pool of her own blood, was helped onto a stretcher by onlookers.

“I was in the hospital to admit another accident victim... I spotted this while stepping out. The hospital administration is now making all sorts of excuses, but we saw their insensitivity. If I had not recorded this incident, they would have brushed it under the carpet,” she said.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday, the administration denied all allegations and said the hospital adhered to a “no-refusal policy”.

“As Safdarjung Hospital has a no refusal policy, she was examined by a senior resident on duty at 5.45 pm on June 18 and her condition was found to be 33+6 weeks gestation with preeclampsia in early labour [can we explain this simply in a line below this]. The patient was offered admission, but she did not return with the admission paper,” the statement said.

The statement also read that the baby, who weighs 1.4kg, and Poonam Singh were admitted to the hospital (after the delivery) and were stable.

Doctors from the hospital also said that an inquiry has been set up to look into possible lapses.

Meanwhile, as the video of the woman giving birth started doing rounds on social media, the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the hospital on Tuesday.

“The DCW has taken suo-moto cognisance of a video on social media wherein a woman is delivering a baby right outside the building of Safdarjung Hospital. In the said video, the pregnant woman can be seen surrounded by a group of ladies who are assisting her in her delivery. Also, a woman can be heard in the video claiming that the pregnant lady was lying outside the hospital the whole night as the doctors refused to admit her to the hospital...Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by July 25,” the notice read.

Yashoda Devi, the woman’s mother-in-law, said, “They asked us to get an ultrasound. We waited to get one till 9pm on Monday and then they said an ultrasound cannot be conducted because the machine is not working. We hoped to get the delivery done under proper care, since Safdarjung is a top hospital but my daughter-in-law had to give birth without any privacy in front of hundreds of people.”

She confirmed that Poonam gave birth to a baby girl.

The Union ministry also took note of the action, and a fact-finding team was sent to Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, on directions of health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

“Five doctors have been debarred from duties till a high-level probe into the matter is carried out,” the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The erring doctors have also been issued a showcase notice and have been given 24 hours to present an official response.

