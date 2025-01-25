Woman, husband stabbed for resisting robbery near Welcome Metro stn in Delhi

New Delhi A case was registered and three suspects were arrested. (Representative photo)

A 23-year-old woman and her 27-year-old husband were attacked by four persons and suffered stab wounds upon resisting their robbery bid near the Welcome Metro station on Friday evening, police said on Saturday, adding that three of the four suspects were nabbed.

After attacking the couple, the robbers made off with a mobile phone and the woman’s purse, which contained ₹1,000, a phone charger and keys to a clinic where she worked as a nurse. The couple were discharged after treatment. They identified the man by his single name Karan and the woman as Sarika.

“Around 7pm, the couple met outside the Welcome Metro station and from there, they went to the nearby Jheel Park. When they walked deep inside the park, four men cornered them. One of them choked Karan’s neck from behind while his associate pointed a knife at him and asked him to hand over all cash and valuables. The other two men took out a mobile phone from Karan’s pocket, even as he resisted their robbery attempt. When Sarika intervened and tried to rescue her husband, the robbers attacked her with the knife due to which she suffered cuts to her hand and back. The attackers snatched her purse and fled,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Kumar Mishra said that following the incident, both were admitted to the nearby Jag Pravesh Chand hospital and discharged later.

The senior police officer quoted above said Karan’s statement was recorded. He was on his way to meet Sarika, who lives with their daughter at Bihari Colony in Farsh Bazar, police said. Karan lives in Naraina Vihar slums, the officer said.

The arrested robbers were identified as Asif alias Falak,23, Aman alias Amaan,22, and Faisal,22, all residents of Welcome area in northeast Delhi. Questioning them led to the recovery of stolen cash and other items, and a switchblade.