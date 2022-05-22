Woman killed, son injured after their SUV rams into divider at Satyawati flyover
A 45-year-old woman died while her son sustained grievous injuries when the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a divider and crashed into a railing at Satyawati flyover on early Sunday morning.
Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said the woman and her son were on their way home after attending a function when the accident took place. Bharat Nagar police received information about the accident around 5am on Sunday. “The car was being driven by the son. The impact of the accident was such that woman got thrown out of the car and fell from the flyover. The front portion of the car was completely mangled,” said the DCP.
The deceased was as identified as Poonam Bhatia (45). “Her son Vats Bhatia (21) is being treated for his injuries in Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and is out of danger. The family lives in Ashok Vihar Phase-1. The statement of the son will be recorded once he is declared fit by the doctors. The body of the woman will be handed over to the family after the autopsy,” said the DCP.
An FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered against unidentified persons at Bharat Nagar police station. “The CCTV footage of the cameras installed in and around the accident spot are being analysed to ascertain the sequence of events,” said the officer.
175 crore saplings to be planted in U.P. in next 5 years: Minister
A national seminar on “building a shared future for all life” was organised on the Biodiversity Day at Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, on Sunday. State forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena and Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar were also present on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, minister Saxena said in the past 5 years the state had planted a record 100 crore saplings. During the event, an environment calendar and biodiversity poster were also released.
Physiotherapist asphyxiated as house catches fire in Agra
Agra A 48-year-old physiotherapist was asphyxiated on Sunday when lawyer Gaya Prasad Dixit's three-storey house caught fire due to short circuit in the inverter. The incident took place in a house in Baluganj area of Agra city where lawyer Gaya Prasad Dixit lived on ground floor and his son Ashish Dixit, a physiotherapist resided on the first floor with his wife and two children. The minor children Anshu and Khushi were also found lying unconscious in the bathroom.
Globe Healthcare launch: ‘Early detection key to treating cancer’
Early diagnosis is the key to treating cancer and with advancement in technology and raised awareness more patients are coming at an early stage. However, even now, a large number of patients come at a late stage, said experts while addressing a press conference organised by Globe Healthcare, which was launched on Sunday. The chief guest of the function was deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who is also the health minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Case against ex-MP Atiq Ahmad for illegal construction in Prayagraj
The case was registered on the complaint of Prayagraj Development Authority officials on Sunday. In his complaint, PDA official BN Singh alleged that a boundary wall and two tin shades were constructed at Mafioso-turned – former Phulpur MP Atiq Ahmad residence at Chakia without any permission. The construction was demolished on March 28, 2022. Atiq's ancestral house at Chakia was demolished by a PDA team in September 2020 as it was constructed without approval of any map by PDA officials.
As mercury soars, protests over power cuts increase in Lucknow
Lucknow Irked with prolonged power cuts at night amid sweltering heat, irate residents have given vent to their anger at six substations in the state capital during the past one month. At some substations, police had to intervene to maintain peace. After disruption of power supply in Bangla Bazar at 10.15 pm on Friday night, residents kept on waiting for restoration till 3.30 am Saturday.
