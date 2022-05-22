Woman killed, son injured after their SUV rams into divider at Satyawati flyover

A 45-year-old woman died while her son sustained grievous injuries when the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a divider and crashed into a railing at Satyawati flyover on early Sunday morning.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said the woman and her son were on their way home after attending a function when the accident took place. Bharat Nagar police received information about the accident around 5am on Sunday. “The car was being driven by the son. The impact of the accident was such that woman got thrown out of the car and fell from the flyover. The front portion of the car was completely mangled,” said the DCP.

The deceased was as identified as Poonam Bhatia (45). “Her son Vats Bhatia (21) is being treated for his injuries in Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and is out of danger. The family lives in Ashok Vihar Phase-1. The statement of the son will be recorded once he is declared fit by the doctors. The body of the woman will be handed over to the family after the autopsy,” said the DCP.

An FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered against unidentified persons at Bharat Nagar police station. “The CCTV footage of the cameras installed in and around the accident spot are being analysed to ascertain the sequence of events,” said the officer.