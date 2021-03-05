Home / Cities / Delhi News / Woman kills her children, hangs herself following quarrel with husband in Delhi
delhi news

Woman kills her children, hangs herself following quarrel with husband in Delhi

When the husband returned home at night, he found the house locked from inside. The police were informed and they arrived at the scene to find the woman and her two children hanging from the ceiling fan
By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An argument with her husband led to a woman killing her four-year-old son and toddler daughter and then hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her home in north-west Delhi’s Shakurpur, the Delhi Police said.

Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (north-west), said that a quarrel took place between the couple over the woman visiting her village in Bihar for a religious ceremony.

“On Thursday morning, hours before the deaths, the couple had argued about the woman’s wish to go to her village in Madhubani to attend a mundan (head tonsure) ceremony,” said the DCP.

Also Read | 22-yr-old dies as Mercedes rams car at Delhi’s Dwarka crossing

When the husband returned home around 10.30pm from a restaurant where he works, he found the house locked from the inside.

When his efforts to get in failed, the police were informed and they arrived at the scene to find the 22-year-old woman and her two children hanging from the ceiling fan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi’s Miranda House to start training course for aspiring women politicians

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

22-yr-old dies as Mercedes rams car at Delhi’s Dwarka crossing

Delhi: Air quality poor, temperature could reach 35°C by Monday

The DCP said that since the marriage took place less than five years ago (less than seven years), a magisterial enquiry would be conducted. The officer said that there were no immediate plans to arrest the husband or even book him before the magisterial enquiry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP