22-yr-old dies as Mercedes rams car at Delhi’s Dwarka crossing

A 22-year-old man was killed, and his cousin was badly injured after a Mercedes collided with their Ford Figo car in West Delhi’s Dwarka in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

The two men, Akash Rana and Rahul Rana, who worked for a life insurance company, were returning from a party hosted by their employers at a prominent hotel around 1am, when the accident occurred at a traffic junction between Sector 6 and 7 of Dwarka.

“The two cars collided with each other at the traffic junction. There is no CCTV footage of the accident, so it is difficult to say at this stage which of the two drivers was at fault,” said Santosh Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka).

While the Mercedes driver absconded, the two cousins were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where Akash was declared brought dead and Rahul is in a serious condition. They belong to Sonepat in Haryana.

A police case, of causing death due to negligence, was registered against the driver of the Mercedes. “The Mercedes belongs to Ajay Kumar Singh, a businessman from Jharkhand whose family lives in Dwarka. His driver was behind the wheel. We are trying to trace him,” said the DCP.

Since the Mercedes driver is absconding and the medical reports of the cousins were yet to arrive, the police weren’t able to determine if either of the men behind the wheels of the two cars was drunk at the time of the accident.