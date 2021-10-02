Woman shot at, fights off robbers who barged into her northeast Delhi home

New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman put up a spirited fight despite being shot at by one of the two robbers who barged into her house in northeast Delhi, forcing the two assailants to flee, police said.

The incident took place in Kardampuri, near Jyoti Nagar in northeast Delhi on Thursday afternoon. The robbers fired at least two bullets at the woman, one of which hit her in the waist while the other missed, police said on Saturday.

A case of robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt, voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint, and common intention was registered under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 397, 394, 452 and 34 along with sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act for use of a firearm and a knife. The first information report was registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station on the statement of the injured woman, identified by her first name Shayma.

In her statement, Shayma told police that she lives with her husband, Mohammad Azaz, and children on the third floor flat of a building. Azaz runs a coat manufacturing unit on the two lower floors of the building.

On Thursday (September 30), Shayma was alone inside the flat as her husband had gone out for work. The children were playing on the terrace. Around 11.30am, two masked men entered the house. According to the victim, one of them was wearing a white shirt and was carrying a knife. Another person, who had a gun, stood at the gate to prevent anybody else from entering the house.

The first intruder overpowered Shayma, and threatened to slit her throat if she did not give him cash and jewellery. However, Shayma decided to put up a fight. During the melee, the first assailant’s mask came off and his knife fell on the floor. Panicked at the victim’s reaction, the other intruder fired at Shayma with the bullet hitting her in the waist, a police officer said quoting the victim’s statement.

Despite being shot, she ran towards the attacker, who fired at her again but missed. The woman pushed the gunman aside and ran down the stairs, shouting for help, the officer said.

The attackers immediately fled the building without taking anything from the house.

In the meantime, Shayma’s husband reached the house and rushed her to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital. Shayma underwent a surgery after which she was declared fit for recording her statement. Her condition is now out of danger, said a senior police officer, who asked not to be named.

“A police team visited the crime scene and found two empty bullet shells and two live bullets, which suggested that the suspects may have tried to fire more bullets. Their gun may have malfunctioned because of which the two bullets may have popped out of it,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said, “We have certain leads about the suspects and our teams are working on them. Apart from the failed robbery attempt angle, we are also looking into the case from personal enmity as well as family dispute. The suspects will be caught soon.”