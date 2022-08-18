Woman’s bag snatched in Delhi’s GK-1 M Block market

Two people on a bike snatched the bag of a 45-year-old woman on July 30, dragged her for a few metres on the road, near Greater Kailash M-Block market, police said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of the incident that was widely shared on Twitter shows the woman walking on a busy road. Then, two men on a bike come from behind her, and snatch her bag. As the woman tries to hold on to her bag, she is dragged on the road for a few metres before she lets go off the bag and the snatchers speed away on the bike.

The video shows passersby helping the woman get back on her feet.

In her complaint to the police, the victim, Rashida Bazaz, said that on July 30, around 10pm, she came out of the M-Block market after having dinner, and was walking towards the guest house where she was staying with her husband and daughter. “Suddenly, two men on a motorbike came from behind, snatched my bag and fled,” Bazaz, who lives in Kashmir, and is in Delhi for her medical treatment, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said she was not able to note down the bike’s registration number. The bag, she said, contained her mobile phone, bank and other cards and some cash.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said the matter was reported to the police on July 30 around 9:50pm. “The police staff reached the S-block guest house in GK-1 where the woman was staying with her husband and daughter. She was getting treatment for knee problems Fortis and Medanta in Gurugram. She told the police team that when she, along with her husband and daughter, was returning from the M- Block market. When they reached near ICICI Bank on Hans Raj Gupta Marg, two men on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her bag, the victim told the police,” the DCP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on her statement, a case under section 379 (punishment for theft), 356 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person, in attempting to commit theft ) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the DCP said.

The police have collected footage from CCTVs on Hans Raj Gupta Marg towards BRT corridor, Jaiker said. “Dossiers of snatchers and robbers are being checked. The snatched mobile phone has also been kept on technical surveillance,” she said.

Snatching, often regarded as a gateway crime and one of the parameters of how safe the city streets are for its residents, has reported a marginal increase from 4,468 cases till July 15, 2021 to 5,024 this year during the same duration, according to the latest Delhi Police data.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a series on crime in Delhi in March last year, HT analysed the profiles of snatchers arrested in the Capital between 2018 and 2020 and found that more than 90% of those arrested were caught for the first time, and did not have any criminal record until then. Police registered them as “first-time offenders”.

Of the 6,496 people arrested in 2020, at least 5,977 (92.98%) were first-time offenders. In 2019, of the 5,243 arrested, this number was 4,806 (91.66%), and in 2018, 5,167 out of the 5,346 people (96.66%) arrested for snatching had no past record.