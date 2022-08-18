Woman’s bag snatched in Delhi’s GK-1 M Block market
Two people on a bike snatched the bag of a 45-year-old woman on July 30, dragged her for a few metres on the road, near Greater Kailash M-Block market, police said on Wednesday.
A video of the incident that was widely shared on Twitter shows the woman walking on a busy road. Then, two men on a bike come from behind her, and snatch her bag. As the woman tries to hold on to her bag, she is dragged on the road for a few metres before she lets go off the bag and the snatchers speed away on the bike.
The video shows passersby helping the woman get back on her feet.
In her complaint to the police, the victim, Rashida Bazaz, said that on July 30, around 10pm, she came out of the M-Block market after having dinner, and was walking towards the guest house where she was staying with her husband and daughter. “Suddenly, two men on a motorbike came from behind, snatched my bag and fled,” Bazaz, who lives in Kashmir, and is in Delhi for her medical treatment, said.
She said she was not able to note down the bike’s registration number. The bag, she said, contained her mobile phone, bank and other cards and some cash.
Deputy commissioner of police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said the matter was reported to the police on July 30 around 9:50pm. “The police staff reached the S-block guest house in GK-1 where the woman was staying with her husband and daughter. She was getting treatment for knee problems Fortis and Medanta in Gurugram. She told the police team that when she, along with her husband and daughter, was returning from the M- Block market. When they reached near ICICI Bank on Hans Raj Gupta Marg, two men on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her bag, the victim told the police,” the DCP said.
Based on her statement, a case under section 379 (punishment for theft), 356 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person, in attempting to commit theft ) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the DCP said.
The police have collected footage from CCTVs on Hans Raj Gupta Marg towards BRT corridor, Jaiker said. “Dossiers of snatchers and robbers are being checked. The snatched mobile phone has also been kept on technical surveillance,” she said.
Snatching, often regarded as a gateway crime and one of the parameters of how safe the city streets are for its residents, has reported a marginal increase from 4,468 cases till July 15, 2021 to 5,024 this year during the same duration, according to the latest Delhi Police data.
In a series on crime in Delhi in March last year, HT analysed the profiles of snatchers arrested in the Capital between 2018 and 2020 and found that more than 90% of those arrested were caught for the first time, and did not have any criminal record until then. Police registered them as “first-time offenders”.
Of the 6,496 people arrested in 2020, at least 5,977 (92.98%) were first-time offenders. In 2019, of the 5,243 arrested, this number was 4,806 (91.66%), and in 2018, 5,167 out of the 5,346 people (96.66%) arrested for snatching had no past record.
-
Two deaths, 679 new Covid cases in U.P.
LUCKNOW: The state capital reported 114 new Covid cases on Wednesday, while 94 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh reported 679 new cases and two deaths, both from Hardoi. In Lucknow, Indira Nagar reported 3 cases, Chinhat and Sarojininagar 22 each, Alambagh 17, Aliganj 17, NK Road 10, Tudiyaganj 4 and Aishbagh, BKT and Mal one each, according to the health department.
-
Har Ghar Tiranga: Valedictory function of week-long events held
Basic education minister, Sandeep Singh, has said that children who participated in the 75th year of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme will build a new India in the next 25 years, when the country will celebrate the centenary year of its independence. During the week-long celebrations, Prabhat Pheri, painting, poster Rangoli, Alpana, fancy dress competitions, speech, essay and debate competition, sports, yoga programmes were held.
-
I-Day violence in Bangla Bazar: Two police outpost in-charges suspended for negligence
The in-charges of two police outposts were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in the incident of stone-pelting and violence reported from Bangla Bazar, under the Ashiana police station limits in Lucknow, during Tiranga Yatra on August 15. Deputy commissioner of police, central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said four people including one Dilip Kr Pathak (27), Rohit Singh aka Bachcha (24), Anchal Sonkar (23) and Babadeen (27) have been arrested in the matter so far.
-
Light rainfall likely in Pune city till August 20
Parts of Pune city reported light rainfall on Wednesday. Shivajinagar reported 0.6 mm rainfall and Chinchwad reported 0.5 mm rainfall, while all other stations namely, Lohegaon, Pashan, Lavale and Magarpatta reported zero rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department. Isolated heavy rainfall with a yellow alert is issued for ghat regions around Pune on August 18. Pune city is likely to witness light rainfall till August 20, said officials.
-
Students prefer ITI courses over traditional degree courses this year
In view of increasing demand from various industries and the high possibility of jobs and self-employment, nearly 3.08 lakh students have applied for admission to the two-year Industrial Training Institute diploma courses for this academic year. Out of the 3.08 lakh students, 53 students have got 100% marks while 354 students have got more than 90% marks in the Class 10 board examination.
