Woman’s body found stuffed in sack in east Delhi

The body of a 23-year-old woman was found stuffed in a plastic sack with a cloth tied around her neck in a rented room at Vishwas Nagar in east Delhi’s Farsh Bazar on Sunday afternoon, the Delhi Police said.

A case of murder was registered at the Farsh Bazar police station, police said, adding that they were probing the role of one of the victim’s friends. Police did not reveal the identity of the deceased as it was not immediately clear if she was sexually assaulted before the murder. The victim’s autopsy report is awaited, they said.

The room where the body was found was rented by the said friend for his e-commerce business. Police said the man, who worked with three others out of the room, has been at large since the body was discovered and locals helped identify the deceased woman.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said that around 4.30 pm, one of the three men working in the room found the body and informed the police. “A team reached the spot along with forensic experts. They collected necessary evidence from the spot for examination,” said Meena.

“A dupatta was tied around her neck, suggesting that it was used to strangle her. She was a resident of a nearby area. Her family was informed about the murder,” the officer added.

The woman’s family told police that the victim left her home on Saturday morning and did not return. The sequence of events leading to her murder is being ascertained, police added.

“Strong leads have come up about the suspect during the investigation. Multiple teams are working to nab him. Further investigation is underway,” added Meena.

