Women Delhi Police personnel in ladies special DTC buses: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Women Delhi Police personnel will now be deployed inside all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) ladies special buses that will be operated by women staffers on identified vulnerable routes across Delhi while dedicated all-women police stations will soon be established in every police district.

The LG affirmed that Delhi remained firmly committed to ensuring dignity, safety, and empowerment for every woman. (Getty file photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decisions were taken on Tuesday during a comprehensive review meeting on strengthening women’s safety measures in Delhi, especially within the DTC bus network, chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu with Delhi Police commissioner Satish Golchha and Secretary of the transport department.

“It was decided that women police personnel will be deployed inside DTC Ladies Special Buses, which will be operated by women staff on identified vulnerable routes with high female ridership. In addition, women home guard marshals will also be deployed to assist them and further enhance commuter safety and confidence,” LG Sandhu said in a statement issued on “X” (formerly Twitter).

During the meeting, officials from the LG office said, a decision was also taken to directly integrate “Panic Button” alerts in buses with the 112 police control room (PCR) emergency response system of the Delhi Police, enabling faster and more effective response mechanisms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Further, the Delhi Police will soon establish dedicated all-women police stations across every district of Delhi to exclusively handle cases and complaints relating to crimes against women and children with greater sensitivity and efficiency,” said Sandhu in his social media post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Further, the Delhi Police will soon establish dedicated all-women police stations across every district of Delhi to exclusively handle cases and complaints relating to crimes against women and children with greater sensitivity and efficiency,” said Sandhu in his social media post. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The LG affirmed that Delhi remained firmly committed to ensuring dignity, safety, and empowerment for every woman. Simultaneously, focused efforts are underway to significantly increase female representation across concerned departments to strengthen the vision of a Safe, Surakshit (secured) and Viksit (developed) Delhi, he added.

Also Read: Man who trolled mother-daughter duo on X apologises: ‘I’m truly sorry for the trouble, the stress’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The LG on Tuesday also held a meeting with the police chief, women and child department’s secretary and director of education and reviewed the implementation status of the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act across the city. He directed the top officials to carry out a comprehensive audit of schools across Delhi to assess adherence to the provisions and guidelines of the POCSO Act. The education department was also instructed to enforce strict compliance and initiate firm action against institutions found lacking in implementation.

Sandhu directed police commissioner Golchha to ensure robust and visible deployment around school premises and prominent student hubs, particularly during school dispersal hours, to proactively deter any untoward incidents and strengthen public confidence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Emphasised a zero-tolerance approach towards eve-teasing, harassment, and molestation of women and children. The safety, dignity, and well-being of every student remain non-negotiable. We are committed to building a secure, fearless, and protective environment for every child in Delhi,” LG Sandhu said in another post on “X”.