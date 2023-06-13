Work begins to build fountains in Delhi’s CP

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to install fountains at intersections of Connaught Place’s Outer Circle, under its beautification plan in run up to the G20 summit.

NDMC is taking up foundation development work at sites like intersection of Outer Circle with Sansad Marg, KG Marg, Barakhamba Road and Janpath. (HT Archive)

NDMC vice chairperson Satish Upadhyay said that the plan will attract visitors to the area. “We are also repairing the roads, service lanes and doing tiling work to improve the look. Tourists in good numbers are likely to visit the city during the summit which is why prominent markets and commercial centres are being revamped in the NDMC area,” said the vice chairman. The council is taking up foundation development work at sites like intersection of Outer Circle with Sansad Marg, KG Marg, Barakhamba Road and Janpath.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also invited bids for outsourcing the operation and maintenance of the fountains developed along the India Gate C Hexagon, which were developed as a part of G20 beautification drive. The fountains are located at the junction of Ashoka Road with C Hexagon, junction of Copernicus Marg with C Hexagon and at the junction of Purana Quila Road with C Hexagon. An NDMC report says that the private agency overseeing these fountains will be responsible for daily uploading of photos of running fountains on WhatsApp group. It added that fountains will be allowed to be non-operational for a maximum period of 24 hours, once a month. “Water and electricity will be supplied free of cost by NDMC,” the report adds. The agency will operate these fountains for 11 months.

Atul Bhargava, who heads New Delhi Traders Association in Connaught Place, said that the digging work is being carried out at multiple sites in the shopping hub to develop fountains and murals. “NDMC is also undertaking painting of Connaught Place market as part of revamp plan. The whitewashing started around 15 days back and B, C and D block have been covered along with minor repair work. We have also done several works such as replacement of uplighters, repair of windows, pruning of overgrown trees and removal of loose wires,” he said.