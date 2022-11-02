Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt's 'work from home' appeal, attack on BJP amid 'very poor' AQI

Delhi govt's 'work from home' appeal, attack on BJP amid 'very poor' AQI

delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2022 12:37 PM IST

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai also said the BJP should stop abusing farmers for stubble burning, alleging the party hates farmers because of their anti-farm law protests.

Commuters on Kartavya Path seen in a dense blanket of smog amid deteriorating air quality levels on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT) )
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday appealed to people in the national capital to work from home and use shared transport to reduce vehicular pollution as the city's air quality index remained in the “very poor” category.

“I appeal to people if possible work from home and avoid taking out private vehicles. 50 per cent of the pollution is from vehicles. People shouldn't burst crackers,” Rai said.

Rai also said the BJP should stop abusing farmers for stubble burning, alleging the party hates farmers because of their anti-farm law protests.

“Farmers are forced to burn stubble in Punjab because the BJP-led Centre did not support the state government's plan to provide a cash incentive to them for not burning the crop residue,” Rai said.

“The BJP is now seeking registration of FIR against farmers. Do not seek revenge, start supporting them,” the minister added.

Rai said the air pollution problem cannot be resolved through politics. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has come up with a plan, which will have to be implemented in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana too - in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Bahadurgarh.

"According to a study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), 69 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi comes from outside," the minister claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
gopal rai air quality air pollution
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP