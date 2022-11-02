Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category day after AQI jumped to ‘severe’

Delhi’s air quality was in the “very poor” category on Wednesday morning a day after the air quality index (AQI) jumped to the “severe” zone for the first time this season as a combination of farm fires, calm local winds, dust from construction sites, and cool temperatures pushed the Capital into a pollution emergency.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was 380 at 8am on Wednesday. In its 4pm bulletin on Tuesday, CPCB said Delhi recorded an AQI of 424, compared to 392 (“very poor”) a day back. The trailing 24-hour average AQI at 4pm is taken as the day’s reading. This was the first time the Capital’s air breached the 400 AQI level on Tuesday, making it the most polluted day this year. The city’s air was more noxious last on December 26, 2021, when AQI went up to 459.

Of the 38 air stations in Delhi, on Tuesday, 28 had readings in the “severe” zone (401-500) at 4pm. The rest were all “very poor” (301-400). CPCB’s air quality monitors max out at 500 and do not capture pollution levels beyond that mark.

The direction of winds was likely to change from Wednesday under the influence of a western disturbance. This was expected to keep smoke from burning paddy fields in Punjab away from Delhi for a few days and clear some pollutants trapped in the air.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the body tasked with keeping pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) in check, on Saturday banned constructions and demolitions (except those for Metro stations, railways, and others of national importance), as part of Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

The commission on Tuesday held a review meeting with the Delhi government and other agencies and asked for an intensification of efforts to combat air pollution. “The meeting was held to check the enforcement of all pollution control measures on the ground, particularly those under Stage 3 of Grap. All departments under the Delhi government and enforcement agencies have been asked to intensify their efforts as the AQI is touching severe and special focus needs to be on pollution hot spots,” said a CAQM official.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was likely to be 15 degrees Celsius while the maximum of 32 degrees Celsius.