Delhi air pollution: 586 teams to enforce construction ban, says Gopal Rai

The Delhi government is determined to enforce the ban on construction and demolition (C&D) to mitigate the severe air pollution in the capital by deploying as many as 586 field teams, state environment minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday after a review meeting with concerned agencies.

The teams, part of the government’s anti-dust campaign launched on October 6, will now ensure no C&D activities are carried out as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) implemented by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

“In Delhi and in the parts of the national capital region, there is usually a spike in pollution during the winter months. There are three main reasons for this, the first being large quantities of dust in the region. The second reason is vehicular pollution and the third reason is biomass burning,” Rai said.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index touched the ‘severe’ mark of 401 and higher on Saturday, triggering the third stage of the Grap that includes a complete halt to C&D activities, among other measures. The average AQI was 352 on Sunday. Severe AQI affects even healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing illnesses.

“There are 586 teams under various departments, which will monitor these sites and ensure that the order of CAQM is followed diligently,” the minister said.

In addition, the Delhi government will be intensifying efforts against air pollution, utilising a total of 521 water sprinklers, 233 anti-smog guns and 150 mobile anti-smog guns to bring down dust and pollutants.

As per Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s analysis of air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, the two locations of Anand Vihar and Vivek Vihar are regularly recording AQI values above 400, the minister said. “We plan to run a special drive in these two areas with the use of 15 anti-smog guns,” he said.

“There are some exceptions to this ban on construction and demolition work, but even in these places, the norms of construction and dust management need to be strictly implemented,” Rai said.