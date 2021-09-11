Work to better society, not for posts: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged party workers to work for the betterment of society without aspiring for any posts, as the party reconstituted its national executive to elect 34 members, including prominent leaders from Uttarakhand, Goa and Karnataka, among others, through online voting.

Addressing party workers during AAP’s 10th national council meeting, Kejriwal said the AAP has come to change the politics of “power through money and money through power”.

The national executive includes new faces like Col (retired) Ajay Kothiyal, AAP’s CM face for the Uttarakhand elections; Venzy Viegas of AAP’s Goa unit; Prithvi Reddy, AAP’s Karnataka president, in addition to current members like Kejriwal; deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia; Delhi cabinet ministers except Kailash Gahlot; and MLAs Raghav Chadha and Atishi.

AAP is focusing on poll-bound Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat as part of its plan for national expansion.

“I want to make it clear to everyone, when you join the AAP, do not come here with the expectation of getting any position or getting a ticket for the elections. We have to work for the society and the country with complete dedication and honesty. We all have to work in our own areas to the best of our abilities. In this party, you should only be at peace when you are satisfied with your work, not because you have reached some position. Your work should be of such quality that the position comes to you and you don’t have to go after seeking that position,” Kejriwal said.

“There are so many people in our party whom we approached ourselves, and asked them to take a position or a ticket. One should not be greedy. Being greedy cannot result in service and sacrifice. When someone takes something by crook, they remain crooks throughout their life. One must leave such desires and ambition, this won’t get anyone anything,” he said.

Kejriwal also invoked freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar in his address: “Shahid-e-azam Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar are two supreme ideals of our party. Each of our volunteers should be ready to make sacrifices like them,” he said.