Worker dies, another injured after electrocution in Kapashera

A 45-year-old labourer died of electrocution and a 32-year-old mason was injured after they sustained a high-voltage electric shock when a bamboo stick they were handling came into contact with a high-tension power line on Thursday. A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is being registered (Photo for representation)

The accident occurred while the two were engaged in construction work at a multi-storey building in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera on Thursday afternoon, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is being registered at Kapashera police station, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Amit Goel said that around 2.30pm, Kapashera police station received information about the incident. A police team reached the spot and learnt that two people had suffered electric shock and were rushed to a nearby hospital. At the hospital, police were informed that one of the injured men, identified as Rajkumar alias Ramchandra, 45, had been declared brought dead, while the other, Jhulan from Bihar, was undergoing treatment.

The body of Rajkumar, who lived in Samalkha near Kapashera, was shifted to a government hospital mortuary for autopsy, the DCP said.

DCP Goel said a spot inquiry revealed that the two were carrying out construction work at a house in Kapashera. “Jhulan picked up a bamboo stick to hand it over to Rajkumar. The bamboo came into contact with a high-tension electricity line, electrocuting them,” Goel said.

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