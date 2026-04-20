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Workers’ protest in Noida sparks debate over wages, police inaction

Civil society members criticized UP police for mishandling Noida workers' protests, citing rising living costs and lack of overtime compensation as triggers.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 03:54 am IST
By Gargi Shukla
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Civil society members, including lawyers, activists and scholars discussed reasons behind the Noida workers protest and alleged lapses by the Uttar Pradesh police in maintaining law and order, demanding strict action, at a press conference at the Press Club of India on Sunday.

The protest started on April 10 and turned violent on April 13 with over 100 factories being vandalised and several vehicles being set on fire across the district.

They said issues such as rising cost of living in the NCR, lack of compensation for overtime and deprivation of various social security benefits pushed the workers to the streets.

The protest started on April 10 and turned violent on April 13 with over 100 factories being vandalised and several vehicles being set on fire across the district.

Calling the protest as “workers’ movement”, advocate Colin Gonsalves said workers have remained on the same pay scale for years. He also pointed out limited mechanisms for workers to address their grievances.

“The cost of living in Noida, including housing, fuel and food, has risen significantly. But the salary has not increased to keep pace with the basic requirement of living. People often say workers can approach labour courts for relief, but in reality, it can take years to get any resolution,” said Gonsalves.

 
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