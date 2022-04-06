Home / Cities / Delhi News / World Health Day: Union ministers to attend grand yoga show at Red Fort
World Health Day: Union ministers to attend grand yoga show at Red Fort

The Ayush ministry is all set to demonstrate Common Yoga Protocol in the backdrop of the Red Fort in New Delhi on the World Health Day on Thursday.
Published on Apr 06, 2022 05:06 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Ayush is all set to celebrate the World Health Day on Thursday with a grand program, including a demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol, scheduled to be organised in the backdrop of the Red Fort in New Delhi, a statement said.

“The Ministry of Ayush with its various stakeholders has chalked out a 100 days’ countdown programme wherein 100 organisations are promoting yoga in 100 places/cities. On 7th April 2022, which is also the World Health Day, and 75th day of the countdown to International Day of Yoga (IDY), a grand program is scheduled for demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol,” said the ministry’s press release.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is the chief guest for the event and he will be addressing the gathering on Thursday morning. Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, minister for culture G. Kishan Reddy, minister for environment Bhupendra Yadav and minister for external affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar will also attend the function along with 12 ambassadors.

Providing details of the event, union minister of Ayush Sabananda Sonowal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga and said that the ministry hopes to inspire people with the theme of “Mass Movement for Health and Wellbeing” through Yoga.

“The preparations for IDY-2022 are already under way. As the upcoming 8th IDY is falling in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year, Ayush ministry proposes to observe IDY at 75 iconic sites across the country,” Sonowal added.

Sonowal further added that this year’s IDY observation will focus on India Branding with “extensive promotions across the boundaries through all possible platforms-- print, digital, social media etc.” Under the event, various activities will also be organised on MyGov platform for the general public, including competitions, quizzes, video contests etc.

Earlier, speaking at Yoga Mahotsav on March 13, Environment minister Bhupendra Yadav said that celebrations of IDY should also be held in biodiversity-rich areas across India.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
