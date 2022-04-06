World Health Day: Union ministers to attend grand yoga show at Red Fort
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Ayush is all set to celebrate the World Health Day on Thursday with a grand program, including a demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol, scheduled to be organised in the backdrop of the Red Fort in New Delhi, a statement said.
“The Ministry of Ayush with its various stakeholders has chalked out a 100 days’ countdown programme wherein 100 organisations are promoting yoga in 100 places/cities. On 7th April 2022, which is also the World Health Day, and 75th day of the countdown to International Day of Yoga (IDY), a grand program is scheduled for demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol,” said the ministry’s press release.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is the chief guest for the event and he will be addressing the gathering on Thursday morning. Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, minister for culture G. Kishan Reddy, minister for environment Bhupendra Yadav and minister for external affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar will also attend the function along with 12 ambassadors.
Providing details of the event, union minister of Ayush Sabananda Sonowal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga and said that the ministry hopes to inspire people with the theme of “Mass Movement for Health and Wellbeing” through Yoga.
“The preparations for IDY-2022 are already under way. As the upcoming 8th IDY is falling in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year, Ayush ministry proposes to observe IDY at 75 iconic sites across the country,” Sonowal added.
Sonowal further added that this year’s IDY observation will focus on India Branding with “extensive promotions across the boundaries through all possible platforms-- print, digital, social media etc.” Under the event, various activities will also be organised on MyGov platform for the general public, including competitions, quizzes, video contests etc.
Earlier, speaking at Yoga Mahotsav on March 13, Environment minister Bhupendra Yadav said that celebrations of IDY should also be held in biodiversity-rich areas across India.
-
Delhi police to integrate its licensing services with DigiLocker soon
In order to improve services provided to citizens, the licensing unit of Delhi Police is going to be integrated with DigiLocker through national e-governance division (NeGD). Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana has given his in-principle approval to make all the licenses and registration certificates issued by licensing unit available on DigiLocker in its digital format.
-
CID probe into lawyer Deepti Kale’s fatal fall from Sassoon hospital
PUNE The Criminal Investigation Department ( )has started an inquiry into the death of lawyer Deepti Kale who had a fatal fall from the eighth floor of the Sassoon General Hospital building on April 27 last year while she was admitted for treatment. Kale, a resident Bavdhan, and her close aide, Nilesh Shelar, were arrested by the Vishrambaug police station for allegedly abetting the suicide of jeweller Milind alias Balwant Marathe.
-
Candidates forge documents for Bihar asst profs appointment; FIRs lodged
The detection of forged documents during the scrutiny of applications submitted by candidates for appointment of assistant professors in the state's universities has stumped the Bihar State University Service Commission. The commission has lodged FIR against two such applicants and has increased vigil to prevent any undeserving candidates getting even closer to the interview stage, officials said. Both the candidates are women and from Supaul district of Bihar.
-
Delhi: 37-year-old delivers triplets at full term through IVF
In a rare case, a 37-year-old woman from Delhi, who had undergone in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), delivered triplets at full term, doctors said on Saturday. Consultant gynaecologist at Delhi's Moolchand Hospital, Dr Tuhina Goel, said the pregnancy was extremely high risk as the mother in such cases is susceptible to developing complications such as premature delivery, anaemia, hypertension and gestational diabetes. The 37-year-old's husband, a resident of Ghaziabad, said the delivery was smooth.
-
Pune Police bust online cyber fraud gang, arrest two from Mumbai
The cybercrime police station has busted a Mumbai-based gang engaged in online fraud and arrested two people on charges of cheating a city-based person for Rs12.04 lakh. The complainant who was in need of steel for making the pavilion structure had posted his requirement. The victim deposited Rs1204,073 in his bank account at Karnataka Bank in the name of Adinath Metals. When the complainant did not receive steel, he approached the cyber police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics